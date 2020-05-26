Birds Eye Green Cuisine Meat Free Bolognese Mix 350G
- Energy508kJ 121kcal6%
- Fat4.5g6%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars5.5g6%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Product Description
- Pea protein mince in a tomato based Bolognese sauce.
- Enjoy Green Cuisine Meat-Free Bolognese Mix as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- Birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- All Natural Plant Power
- We pick Selected Peas from fields
- Take all the protein goodness* from the dried peas
- Then add delicious herbs and spices
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- Powered by plants
- Meat-free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 350G
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
Information
Ingredients
Bolognese Sauce (38%) (Tomato, Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Tomato Juice, Barley Malt Flour, Herbs, Maize Starch, Salt, Garlic, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Spices, Red Chilli Pepper), Pea Protein Mince (21%) (Rehydrated Pea Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Oat Protein, Wheat Flour, Potato Flakes, Wheat Gluten, Thickener (Methylcellulose), Salt, Cider Vinegar, Barley Malt Extract, Oat Flour, Pea Fibre, Spices, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Leek, Parsnip, White Cabbage, Herbs, Garlic, Carrot, Yeast, Tomato, Antioxidant (Extract of Rosemary)), Onion, Tomato
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Tasty when pan cooked straight from the freezer.
Low/Medium Heat 8-10 mins
Empty the contents of the bag into a wok or non-stick pan.
Cook gently on a low to medium setting stirring frequently until fully cooked.
Simply add the mix to spaghetti for a delicious meat-free bolognese
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.
Preparation and Usage
- Just add pasta for the perfect bolognese
- Our Mix is also great for Veggie Lasagne
- Try this classic with a twist
- All you need are pasta sheets & homemade white sauce / jar of bechamel sauce, then top with grated cheese, easy!
Number of uses
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
- www.birdseye.co.uk
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per Portion (175g) Pan Cooked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|289kJ
|508kJ
|- kcal
|69kcal
|121kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|4.5g
|- of which Saturates
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|6.2g
|11g
|- of which Sugars
|3.2g
|5.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.7g
|Protein
|4.4g
|7.8g
|Salt
|0.71g
|1.2g
|-
|-
