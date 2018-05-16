Farina Del Mio Sacco Flour 1Kg
New
Product Description
- All Purpose Flour
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
Soft Wheat Flour
Allergy Information
- May contain: Soya, Sesame Egg, Milk
Storage
Best before: see date on top of packaging
Name and address
- Produced and packaged by:
- Molino Pasini SPA,
- Via Buscoldo 27 bis,
- 46010 Cesole (MN),
- Italia.
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy value
|1435kJ
|-
|338Kcal
|Fat
|0,8 g
|containing saturated fat
|0,2 g
|Carbohydrate
|72,4 g
|containing sugars
|2,1 g
|Fibres
|3,0 g
|Protein
|11,2 g
|Salt
|0 g
