Tesco Santa & Snowman Lollipops 50G

Product Description
- Vanilla flavoured mallow lollipop decorated with strawberry flavour jelly candy.
- Mallow & Jelly lollipop
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Beef Gelatine, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Tartrates), Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Sorbitol), Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Flavourings, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Colours (Carotenes, Beetroot Red, Chlorophyll, Plain Caramel, Vegetable Carbon).
Allergy Information
- May contain milk.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
50g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each lollipop (50g)
|Energy
|1376kJ / 324kcal
|688kJ / 162kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|79.3g
|39.7g
|Sugars
|59.9g
|30.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|1.6g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
