All Shook Up Passion Fruit Martini 2.25L
Product Description
- Passion fruit juice, sugar syrup and natural flavours shaken with fruit alcohol and vodka.
- 0.6 UK Unit per 150ml Serving
- Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Party Box
- Contains 15 cocktail serves
- Ready to drink
- Contains 3% fruit juice
- Pack size: 2.25L
Information
Alcohol Units
0.6
ABV
4% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Refrigerate once opened and consume within 2 weeksBest Before End See Base
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- All Shook UP is best enjoyed with friends
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Globalbrands Ltd.,
- S41 7JB.
Return to
- Globalbrands Ltd.,
- S41 7JB.
- (UK) +44 (0)1246 216 000
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
2.25l ℮
