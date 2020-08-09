By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Sweet Chilli 92G

4.4(7)Write a review
Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Sweet Chilli 92G
£ 0.80
£8.70/kg

Product Description

  • Instant noodles with a sachet of sweet chilli flavour seasoning
  • Introducing the new dinnertime super-hero set to impress even the toughest of critics: Pot Noodle Lost the Pot Sweet Chilli flavour. Your go-to lunch has now escaped the pot, and packs a punch in the flavour department. Spice up your life with Sweet Chilli noodles, ready in just 5 minutes. And with none of those artificial colours or flavours and low in saturated fat, you're onto a winner (...winner, noodles for dinner). We think life's too short to be stuck behind a stove. Grab dinner by the noodles and cook up a storm in 5 minutes instead. Here's how... Hob: Add noodles to a pan of 250 ml boiling water. Stir in sachet contents, reduce heat slightly and simmer for 3 mins until water is absorbed, stirring occasionally. Dish up and enjoy! Microwave: Add noodles & contents of flavour sachet to a large microwave dish, pour over 250 ml of boiling water and cover. Cook on high for 5-6 mins, stirring occasionally until liquid is absorbed. Stir and serve. Want to stir up your dinner even more? Try adding stir-fry veg to become the master of all noodlers. Fancy getting all aromatic? Try our Lost the Pot Curry noodles. Or wing it with our Roast Chicken noodles. *Nielsen Retail Measurement Service for the Mini Meals - Pots segment for the 52-week period ending 28/12/2019
  • Pot Noodle Lost the Pot Sweet Chilli flavour, from the nation’s favourite instant noodle brand* - but without the pot!
  • Now dinner for the whole family couldn’t be easier
  • A quick, filling and tasty noodle dish ready in just 5 minutes
  • Instant noodles with none of those artificial colours or flavours, and no added MSG
  • Lost the Pot Sweet Chilli noodles are packed with flavour and low in saturated fat
  • Grab dinner by the noodles, with 3 deviously delicious new flavours: Roast Chicken, Sweet Chilli and Curry
  • Pack size: 92G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles (92%) [WHEAT flour, rapeseed oil, potato starch, salt, raising agents (sodium carbonate, potassium carbonate), antioxidant (extracts of rosemary)], sweet chilli flavour seasoning (8%) [spices (garlic, paprika powder, chilli peppers (0.4%), ginger), sugar, modified starch, flavourings, salt, SOY sauce (SOYBEANS, WHEAT, maltodextrin, salt), potassium chloride, acid (citric acid), mango powder (maltodextrin, mangoes), onion powder, paprika extract, caramelised sugar]. May contain crustaceans, milk, celery and mustard

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Crustaceans, Milk, Mustard
  • Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (but don’t let dust gather).

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking instructions: Hob 1. Add noodles to a pan of 250ml boiling water. 2. Stir in sachet contents, reduce heat slightly and simmer for 3 mins until water is absorbed, stirring occasionally. 3. Dish up and enjoy! Microwave Microwave ovens may vary. 1. Add noodles ＆ seasoning sachet to a large microwave dish. 2. Pour over 250ml of boiling water and cover. 3. Cook on high for 5-6 mins (850W-650W), stirring occasionally, until liquid is absorbed. Stir and serve.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

92g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)603 kJ874 kJ10%
Energy (kcal)144 kcal209 kcal0%
Fat (g)5.8 g8.5 g12%
of which saturates (g)0.5 g0.7 g4%
Carbohydrate (g)19 g28 g11%
of which sugars (g)1.7 g2.5 g3%
Fibre (g)0.9 g1.3 g0%
Protein (g)3.1 g4.5 g9%
Salt (g)0.53 g0.76 g13%
1 portion = 145 g. (Pack contains 2 portions)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Its pot noodle without it's pot.

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I love that these have been brought out with this name as the pot has been taken away to leave this product. Great for taking away and after enjoying the Street style pots a lot due to them being lower in calories and great on a diet, I was happy to see these arrive as they have a lower saturated fat content and I like that these can be used in conjunction with other ingredients such as chicken or vegetables to create a more nutritious and filling meal without having to add too much flavour as it is contained within the noodles. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No pot!!! They taste the same but different!!!

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I love pot noodles and sweet chilli lost the pot noodles are delicious but they dont taste the same to me when eating out if a bowl like supa noodles. I loved the only got a spoon or fork to wash after and recycling the pots for paint tubs or seed pots after I'll stick to my in a pot pot noodles thanks but delicious noodles [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Needs to work on the flavour

3 stars

Review from unilever.com

The portion is a good size and the packaging is attractive and appealing. The cons for this product is that this didnt taste like the sweet chilli i was expecting and not all the noodles soften as they were meant to. Possibly my expectations were too high and I didn't prepare it right (pretty sure that I followed the instructions). But then taste is a personal preference. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delish

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Always struggle when it comes to lunch time but I’ve found my all time new favourite lunch time snack ! Full of taste and flavour light enough to not feel heavy but filling enough to not want to snack ! Stocking up on these for sure ! Winner all around ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

lost the pot noodle .sweet chilli

3 stars

Review from unilever.com

lost the pot noodle .sweet chilli.. not the best noodles ever tried ,but would say not the worst either .they are flavoursome .without being over the top .the needles themselves just didnt seem to taste as good as some other noodles . but handy size pkt enough for 1 person .would try other flavours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes so good

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I got this last week and can not believe how good it tasted I have recommended it to all my friends and family. You first notice how good it smells after adding everything together then when it’s ready it tastes just as good and was just enough to feed me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Still as tasty

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

This is a great idea noodles without the pot still tastes the same still as delicious, but without the plastic . Great move for saving the planet and the environment. I would definitely buy the noodles without the pot. still as easy to prepare and eat . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.47
£0.47/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here