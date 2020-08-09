Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Sweet Chilli 92G

Its pot noodle without it's pot.
Review from unilever.com
I love that these have been brought out with this name as the pot has been taken away to leave this product. Great for taking away and after enjoying the Street style pots a lot due to them being lower in calories and great on a diet, I was happy to see these arrive as they have a lower saturated fat content and I like that these can be used in conjunction with other ingredients such as chicken or vegetables to create a more nutritious and filling meal without having to add too much flavour as it is contained within the noodles. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
No pot!!! They taste the same but different!!!
Review from unilever.com
I love pot noodles and sweet chilli lost the pot noodles are delicious but they dont taste the same to me when eating out if a bowl like supa noodles. I loved the only got a spoon or fork to wash after and recycling the pots for paint tubs or seed pots after I'll stick to my in a pot pot noodles thanks but delicious noodles [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Needs to work on the flavour
Review from unilever.com
The portion is a good size and the packaging is attractive and appealing. The cons for this product is that this didnt taste like the sweet chilli i was expecting and not all the noodles soften as they were meant to. Possibly my expectations were too high and I didn't prepare it right (pretty sure that I followed the instructions). But then taste is a personal preference. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delish
Review from unilever.com
Always struggle when it comes to lunch time but I’ve found my all time new favourite lunch time snack ! Full of taste and flavour light enough to not feel heavy but filling enough to not want to snack ! Stocking up on these for sure ! Winner all around ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
lost the pot noodle .sweet chilli
Review from unilever.com
lost the pot noodle .sweet chilli.. not the best noodles ever tried ,but would say not the worst either .they are flavoursome .without being over the top .the needles themselves just didnt seem to taste as good as some other noodles . but handy size pkt enough for 1 person .would try other flavours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tastes so good
Review from unilever.com
I got this last week and can not believe how good it tasted I have recommended it to all my friends and family. You first notice how good it smells after adding everything together then when it’s ready it tastes just as good and was just enough to feed me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Still as tasty
Review from unilever.com
This is a great idea noodles without the pot still tastes the same still as delicious, but without the plastic . Great move for saving the planet and the environment. I would definitely buy the noodles without the pot. still as easy to prepare and eat . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]