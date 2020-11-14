Tesco Plant Chef No Moo-Zzerella Sticks 200G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1214kJ
Product Description
- Coconut oil alternative to cheese in a gluten free breadcrumb coating.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Plant Based Coconut oil alternative to mozzarella, coated in a gluten free crispy crumb
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Oil (13%), Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Gram Flour, Modified Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Flavourings, Thickeners (Methyl Cellulose, Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Dried Parsley Flakes, Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Ground Sunflower Seed, Dextrose, Olive Extract, Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 9 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not reheat.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1214kJ
|243kJ
|291kcal
|58kcal
|Fat
|17.9g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|10.3g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|30.0g
|6.0g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Protein
|2.1g
|0.4g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
