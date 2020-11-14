By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef No Moo-Zzerella Sticks 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Plant Chef No Moo-Zzerella Sticks 200G

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

Offer

One mozzarella style stick
  • Energy243kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1214kJ

Product Description

  • Coconut oil alternative to cheese in a gluten free breadcrumb coating.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based Coconut oil alternative to mozzarella, coated in a gluten free crispy crumb
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Oil (13%), Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Gram Flour, Modified Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Flavourings, Thickeners (Methyl Cellulose, Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Dried Parsley Flakes, Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Ground Sunflower Seed, Dextrose, Olive Extract, Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 9 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not reheat.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1214kJ243kJ291kcal58kcal
Fat17.9g3.6g
Saturates10.3g2.1g
Carbohydrate30.0g6.0g
Sugars0.3g<0.1g
Fibre0.8g0.2g
Protein2.1g0.4g
Salt1.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Wicked Kitchen No-Chicken Drumettes 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 4.00
£16.00/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

Offer

Tesco Halloumi Fries 200G

£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

Offer

Tesco Plant Chef 12 Bubble Squeak Bites 216G

£ 1.00
£0.46/100g

New

Wicked Kitchen No Prawn Firecracker Dippers 240G

£ 4.00
£16.67/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here