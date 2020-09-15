Tesco 2 Beef Ranch Steaks With Garlic & Chilli 250G

- Energy626kJ 148kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 673kJ / 160kcal
Product Description
- Thin cut beef steaks with a garlic, chipotle chilli and mint seasoning.
- 21 Day Matured A quick cook cut, thin cut steaks seasoned with spicy chipotle chilli flakes, garlic and mint.
- 21 Day Matured Thin cut steaks seasoned with spicy chipotle chilli flakes, garlic and mint.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (98%), Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Lemon Peel, Chipotle Chilli, Mint, Red Pepper Flakes, Paprika Flakes, Coriander Leaf, Onion Powder, Cumin Seed, Oregano, Orange Peel, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Oil.
Storage
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow preparation guidelines above. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry: Lightly oil the steak. Heat a dry frying pan until very hot and place steak in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side. For rare steak remove from pan. Reduce to a medium heat and cook for following times: Medium: 15 seconds each side Well done: 30 seconds each side Remove from the pan and rest on a warm plate for 2 minutes before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Packed in United Kingdom, Made using beef from
Made using British beef.
Preparation and Usage
Allow the meat to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (93g **)
|Energy
|673kJ / 160kcal
|626kJ / 148kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|3.5g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Protein
|30.0g
|27.9g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 186g.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
