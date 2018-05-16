By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Paxo Southern Fried Breadcrumbs 200g

Paxo Southern Fried Breadcrumbs 200g
£ 1.30
£6.50/kg
Per portion (24g) as sold
  • Energy357kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.6g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.60g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1489kJ

Product Description

  • Southern Style Seasoned Breadcrumbs.
  • Paxo Southern Fried Breadcrumbs provide the perfect coating for fish, poultry, meat alternatives or vegetables.
  • Some settling of the contents may have occurred during transit.
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast, Turmeric Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract Powder (contains Barley, Wheat), Dried Oregano, Onion Powder, Ground Fennel, Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.Best before end see base of drum

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try some of these recipe ideas?
  • Chicken & Fish Fillets - Coat pieces of chicken or fish in 1 tbsp of oil then coat in Paxo Southern Fried Breadcrumbs before cooking. Simply oven bake or fry.
  • For a healthier alternative, coat pieces of chicken or fish in flour, dip into a beaten egg and then coat in Paxo Southern Fried Breadcrumbs before cooking.
  • Jalapeño Poppers - Deseed and halve jalapeño peppers, then fill with cream cheese. Coat in flour, beaten egg and Paxo Southern Fried Breadcrumbs before frying or oven baking.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box 13008.

Return to

  • For information call 0800 234 6328 (UK only)
  • www.paxo.co.uk
  • UK: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations. Or
  • ROI:
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box 13008.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer portion (24g) as sold
Energy 1489kJ357kJ352kcal84kcal
Fat 2.5g0.6g
of which Saturates 0.3g0.1g
Carbohydrate 68.2g16.4g
of which Sugars 5.7g1.4g
Fibre 4.8g1.2g
Protein 11.7g2.8g
Salt 2.48g0.60g
This pack contains approximately 8 portions--

