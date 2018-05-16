Paxo Southern Fried Breadcrumbs 200g

- Energy357kJ 84kcal4%
- Fat0.6g<1%
- Saturates0.1g<1%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt0.60g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1489kJ
Product Description
- Southern Style Seasoned Breadcrumbs.
- Paxo Southern Fried Breadcrumbs provide the perfect coating for fish, poultry, meat alternatives or vegetables.
- Some settling of the contents may have occurred during transit.
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast, Turmeric Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract Powder (contains Barley, Wheat), Dried Oregano, Onion Powder, Ground Fennel, Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.Best before end see base of drum
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try some of these recipe ideas?
- Chicken & Fish Fillets - Coat pieces of chicken or fish in 1 tbsp of oil then coat in Paxo Southern Fried Breadcrumbs before cooking. Simply oven bake or fry.
- For a healthier alternative, coat pieces of chicken or fish in flour, dip into a beaten egg and then coat in Paxo Southern Fried Breadcrumbs before cooking.
- Jalapeño Poppers - Deseed and halve jalapeño peppers, then fill with cream cheese. Coat in flour, beaten egg and Paxo Southern Fried Breadcrumbs before frying or oven baking.
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately 8 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Freepost Premier Foods.
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box 13008.
Return to
- For information call 0800 234 6328 (UK only)
- www.paxo.co.uk
- UK: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations. Or
- ROI:
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box 13008.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per portion (24g) as sold
|Energy
|1489kJ
|357kJ
|352kcal
|84kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|0.6g
|of which Saturates
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|68.2g
|16.4g
|of which Sugars
|5.7g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|1.2g
|Protein
|11.7g
|2.8g
|Salt
|2.48g
|0.60g
|-
|-
