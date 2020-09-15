Tesco White Wine Scottish Mussels 500G

- Energy452kJ 108kcal5%
- Fat7.2g10%
- Saturates4.6g23%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 347kJ / 83kcal
Product Description
- Cooked rope grown mussels (Mytilus spp) with a white wine sauce, defrosted.
- Our mussels are carefully grown and harvested in the pristine seas off Shetland and the West coast of Scotland, then washed and hand graded to ensure the best quality. These mussels are then cooked in a creamy white wine sauce. Simply cook in the bag. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- Responsibly sourced, tender and rope grown, dressed in a creamy white wine sauce.
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mussels (Mollusc) (80%), Whipping Cream (Milk), White Wine (5%), Whole Milk, Cornflour, Onion, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Parsley, Lemon Juice.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Microwave:
800W / 900W 1 pouch 2 1/2 mins / 2 pouches 4 mins
Open pouch or pouches.
Empty the contents into a microwaveable dish and cover.
Stir halfway through.
Allow to stand for 1 minute.
Do not reheat once cooled.
Hob
Instructions: Open pouch or pouches. Empty contents into a saucepan and place over a moderate heat. Cover and simmer gently for 4 minutes (one pouch) or 5 minutes (two pouches).
Stir occasionally.
Time: 4 mins 1 pouch 5 mins 2 pouches
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer packaging.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Made using Scottish mussels and German and Spanish white wine.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Product served in shell, beware of sharp edges.If pack does not appear vacuumed, do not use.Warning: Discard any mussels that do not open on cooking.
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e (2 x 250g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (130g)
|Energy
|347kJ / 83kcal
|452kJ / 108kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|3.6g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|3.1g
|4.0g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.1g
|6.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.2g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|272mg
|353mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions, edible portion.
|-
|-
Safety information
Product served in shell, beware of sharp edges.If pack does not appear vacuumed, do not use.Warning: Discard any mussels that do not open on cooking.
