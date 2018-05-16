Britvic Lime Cordial 1L

- Energy95kJ 23kcal1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars4.3g5%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 38kJ/9kcal
Product Description
- Concentrated Lime Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners.
- Lifting Spirits Since 1938
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
By Appointment To HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Water, Lime Juice from Concentrate (15%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Colours (Copper Chlorophyllin, Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 20 servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Return to
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Diluted:
|Energy
|38kJ/9kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|of which Sugars
|1.7g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
