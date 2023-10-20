Plenty Kitchen Towel 300 Sheets 3 Roll

Plenty Original White Kitchen 3 Roll 300 Sheets

Wettable, Wringable & Scrubbable - Plenty kitchen roll is 40% more absorbent* and NEW Power-X structure keeps the sheets strong and intact even when wet! Great for tougher tasks all around the home. Whether you're mopping, wetting, polishing, shining, cooking or cleaning, Plenty's superior performance is perfect for every task around the home *vs the next best selling brand. Based on laboratory tests (February 2021)

Plenty tip: Add a sheet of Plenty The Original One to a bag when defrosting bread. This will help soak up the excess moisture

Product Specification 3 roll 2-ply tissue. Average 100 sheets per roll. Roll length 22.7m. Sheet size 230mm x 227mm (All measurements are averages)

Pack size: 300SHT

Produce of the EU

Net Contents

3 x Kitchen Roll(s)