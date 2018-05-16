Trolls Pop Up Lollipop 10G

Product Description
- Strawberry flavoured candy.
- DreamWorks
- © 2019 DWA LLC. All Rights Reserved.
- Pack size: 10G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Acid: E330, Natural Flavouring, Colour: E162
Storage
Best before: see packaging
Warnings
- Warning! Small parts, choking hazard.
Name and address
- BIP Holland B.V.,
- P.O. Box 104,
- 4870 AC Etten-Leur,
- NL.
Return to
- BIP Holland B.V.,
- P.O. Box 104,
- 4870 AC Etten-Leur,
- NL.
- Tel: +31 76 767 66 00
- Fax: +31 76 767 66 50
- info@bip.nl
- www.bip.nl
Net Contents
10g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy:
|1680 kJ/395 kcal
|Fat:
|0g
|of which saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|98,8g
|of which sugars:
|68,5g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|0g
Safety information
Warning! Small parts, choking hazard.
