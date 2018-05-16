By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vasse Felix Margaret River Shiraz 750Ml

£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Shiraz
  • A soft and sumptuous Shiraz by Margaret River's founding wine estate, perfect for every occasion.
  • Classic
  • Wine of Australia
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A juicy, luscious entry with light tannins and a dry finish. The flavours linger with wild raspberry, loganberry, and hints of white pepper and black cherry

Wine Colour

Red

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Vasse Felix

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah, Malbec

Vinification Details

  • A classic bright, lightly perfumed and succulent Margaret River Shiraz, characterised by its medium weight. This wine is an easy drinking, delicious style with light red fruit and a fine tannin profile. The wine matured in barriques for 12 months imparting balance, complexity and softness, before being blended with a small amount of Malbec to contribute an additional deep fruit aroma.

History

  • Vasse Felix is Margaret River's founding wine estate and was established in 1967 by regional pioneer Dr Tom Cullity. All wines are estate-grown in Vasse Felix's four Margaret River vineyards then estate-made and bottled within its state-of-the-art wine making facility.

Regional Information

  • Vasse Felix wines reflect the strengths of Margaret River. Each parcel of fruit is vinified with minimal intervention and bottled within a modern winery. Each vineyard is matched to the best possible varieties and clones, and farmed sustainably using traditional and organic practices. By nurturing the soils, Vasse Felix achieve better plant health and balance which leads to higher quality fruit.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Vasse Felix,
  • Caves Road,
  • Cowaramup,
  • Western Australia 6284.

Importer address

  • John E Fells & Sons Limited,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • John E Fells & Sons Limited,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH,
  • UK.
  • www.vassefelix.com.au

Net Contents

750ml

