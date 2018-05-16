Vasse Felix Margaret River Shiraz 750Ml

Product Description
- Shiraz
- A soft and sumptuous Shiraz by Margaret River's founding wine estate, perfect for every occasion.
- Classic
- Wine of Australia
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- A juicy, luscious entry with light tannins and a dry finish. The flavours linger with wild raspberry, loganberry, and hints of white pepper and black cherry
Wine Colour
Red
ABV
14% vol
Producer
Vasse Felix
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Shiraz/Syrah, Malbec
Vinification Details
- A classic bright, lightly perfumed and succulent Margaret River Shiraz, characterised by its medium weight. This wine is an easy drinking, delicious style with light red fruit and a fine tannin profile. The wine matured in barriques for 12 months imparting balance, complexity and softness, before being blended with a small amount of Malbec to contribute an additional deep fruit aroma.
History
- Vasse Felix is Margaret River's founding wine estate and was established in 1967 by regional pioneer Dr Tom Cullity. All wines are estate-grown in Vasse Felix's four Margaret River vineyards then estate-made and bottled within its state-of-the-art wine making facility.
Regional Information
- Vasse Felix wines reflect the strengths of Margaret River. Each parcel of fruit is vinified with minimal intervention and bottled within a modern winery. Each vineyard is matched to the best possible varieties and clones, and farmed sustainably using traditional and organic practices. By nurturing the soils, Vasse Felix achieve better plant health and balance which leads to higher quality fruit.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Vasse Felix,
- Caves Road,
- Cowaramup,
- Western Australia 6284.
Importer address
- John E Fells & Sons Limited,
- Fells House,
- Station Road,
- Kings Langley,
- WD4 8LH,
- UK.
- www.vassefelix.com.au
Net Contents
750ml
