Lynx Ice Chill Duo Gift Set

very good very pleased
very good very pleased
LYNX ICE CHILL BODY SPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX ICE CHILL BODY WASH 250ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (A)/Sodium C12-13 Pareth Sulfate (B), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Menthol, Disodium EDTA, Lippia Citriodora Flower/Leaf/Stem Water, PPG-6, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, CI 19140, CI 42090
LYNX ICE CHILL BODY SPRAY 150ML DANGER: Extremely flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
United Kingdom
2 x 1 ℮
LYNX ICE CHILL BODY SPRAY 150ML CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. LYNX ICE CHILL BODY WASH 250ML CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. Product contains menthol. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020