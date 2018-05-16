By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tetley Zingy Lemon & Ginger 20 Tea Bags 40G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tetley Zingy Lemon & Ginger 20 Tea Bags 40G
£ 1.49
£3.73/100g

New

Product Description

  • Teabags / Herbal Tea
  • Tetley Lemon & Ginger is for those well-earned breaks before life kicks in again. In this blend of get-up-and-go zestiness, a lively hit of lemon gives way to the tingling, full-flavoured earthiness of ginger. Look sharp because the rest of the day needs your full attention.
  • Kettle on, it's time for Tetley.
  • For as long as we can remember, we've been blending the perfect cuppa for every moment of your day.

Our Buyers & Blenders have been crossing the globe for over 180 years to source the freshest, tastiest ingredients to make the perfect blend. Enjoy!

  • Natural ingredients
  • Caffeine free
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Rosehip, White Hibiscus, Apple, Ginger Root (10%), Orange Peel, Sweet Blackberry Leaves, Natural Lime Flavouring, Liquorice Root, Ginger Oil, Lemon Peel (1%), Natural Flavouring

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • One bag per mug, add boiling water, stir, brew for 3-5 mins and squeeze or leave a little longer for preferred strength.
  • To sweeten, add honey or sugar but always best enjoyed without milk.

Number of uses

20 Count

Name and address

  • Tata Consumer Products GB Ltd,
  • Freepost HA4175,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0AZ.

Return to

  • Tata Consumer Products GB Ltd,
  • Freepost HA4175,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0AZ.

Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml infusion
Energy:8kJ/2kcal
Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:0.6g
of which sugars:0.2g
Protein:0.1g
Salt:0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here