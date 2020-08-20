Vinalba Chardonnay 75Cl
Product Description
- White wine
- This is a rich, rounded Chardonnay with layers of exotic flavours and a refreshing finish. Drink on its own or with chicken, oriental dishes and our famous Argentine empanadas. This wine is un-oaked.
- 9.8 UK Units per bottle
- Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- The wine is made to capture the beautiful purity of the grapes and get as much of that flavour as possible into the bottle. This Chardonnay is fruity on the nose with citrus aromas of grapefruit and green apples
Region of Origin
Mendoza
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Bodegas Fabre
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Herve Fabre and Juan Bruzzone
Country
Argentina
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- From vines with an average age of 30 years, this Viñalba Chardonnay vines come from high-quality massal-selected vineyards in Mendoza. Skin maceration for 8 hours to extract varietal aromas. Slow and soft pressing for 4 hours in order to extract the best quality juice. Fermentation between 14 and 16°C. Batonage (lees stirring) for two months after fermentation.
History
- The wines are made by Bordeaux-born pioneer Hervé J. Fabre who was the first to make single varietal Argentine Malbec after recognising the true potential of the grape. Viñalba offers a range of beautifully crafted wines, combining Argentina's purity of fruit and clear varietal expression with the elegance and complexity which are the hallmarks of Hervé's classical background.
Regional Information
- Mendoza has become one of the most dynamic wine producing regions in the world with an enviable array of grape varieties, many of which are planted at high altitudes.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.
Produce of
Product of Argentina
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Bodegas Fabre SA,
- INV N° B71635,
- Mendoza,
- Argentina.
Importer address
- Buckingham Schenk,
- RG12 1NF,
- UK.
Return to
- Buckingham Schenk,
- RG12 1NF,
- UK.
- www.vinalba.com
Net Contents
75cl ℮
