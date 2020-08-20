By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vinalba Chardonnay 75Cl

image 1 of Vinalba Chardonnay 75Cl
Product Description

  • White wine
  • This is a rich, rounded Chardonnay with layers of exotic flavours and a refreshing finish. Drink on its own or with chicken, oriental dishes and our famous Argentine empanadas. This wine is un-oaked.
  • 9.8 UK Units per bottle
  • Drink Responsibly
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The wine is made to capture the beautiful purity of the grapes and get as much of that flavour as possible into the bottle. This Chardonnay is fruity on the nose with citrus aromas of grapefruit and green apples

Region of Origin

Mendoza

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Bodegas Fabre

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Herve Fabre and Juan Bruzzone

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • From vines with an average age of 30 years, this Viñalba Chardonnay vines come from high-quality massal-selected vineyards in Mendoza. Skin maceration for 8 hours to extract varietal aromas. Slow and soft pressing for 4 hours in order to extract the best quality juice. Fermentation between 14 and 16°C. Batonage (lees stirring) for two months after fermentation.

History

  • The wines are made by Bordeaux-born pioneer Hervé J. Fabre who was the first to make single varietal Argentine Malbec after recognising the true potential of the grape. Viñalba offers a range of beautifully crafted wines, combining Argentina's purity of fruit and clear varietal expression with the elegance and complexity which are the hallmarks of Hervé's classical background.

Regional Information

  • Mendoza has become one of the most dynamic wine producing regions in the world with an enviable array of grape varieties, many of which are planted at high altitudes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Argentina

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Bodegas Fabre SA,
  • INV N° B71635,
  • Mendoza,
  • Argentina.

Importer address

  • Buckingham Schenk,
  • RG12 1NF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Buckingham Schenk,
  • RG12 1NF,
  • UK.
  • www.vinalba.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

