Lol Surprise Art Club Nail Polish Set
Product Description
- LOL Surprise Art Club Nail Polish Set
- Box - Card - Widely Recycled
- TM & © MGA Ent., Inc. U.S. & other countries
- Design May Vary
Information
Ingredients
Nail Polish: Aqua, Styrene/Acrylamide Copolymer, Polyacrylic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Mica, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone. May contain CI 15850, CI 19140, CI 42090, CI 77742, Nail Sticker Adhesive: Alcohol Denat., Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, PVP, Propylene Glycol
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Nail Polish directions for use: Shake well before use. Paint nails and allow to dry between coats. To remove, peel Nail Polish off nail and wash with warm soapy water.
- Nail Stickers directions for use. Peel sticker from sheet and apply to clean dry nails or dry painted nails. To remove, peel sticker off nail and wash with warm soapy water.
- Please retain for future reference.
Warnings
- Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child.
- As with all cosmetics, supervise children during use. Do not apply to broken or infected skin. Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use.
- Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard! THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT. Avoid contact with furnishings and other surfaces that cannot be washed.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- handa-uk.com
- lolsurprise.com
- mgae.com
Lower age limit
36 Months
Safety information
