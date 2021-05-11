Tesco Medium Piri Piri Sauce 250Ml

Excellent flavour sauce. Makes brilliant bbq mari
Excellent flavour sauce. Makes brilliant bbq marinade for chicken.
Wow!
Really good. Nice and hot. Lovely full rich taste. Much better than you-know-who's sauces. I hope Tesco bring out an even hotter one!
Much Better Than Main Brand
Not only far tastier, and not as harsh as the 'main brand', it is also half the price! Lovely to add extra flavour to Tesco Hot & Spicy chicken wings. In fact, add to anything you think Peri Peri would add to spice up your dishes.