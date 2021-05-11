We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Medium Piri Piri Sauce 250Ml

Tesco Medium Piri Piri Sauce 250Ml

One tablespoon
  • Energy49kJ 12kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 325kJ / 78kcal

Product Description

  • Red chilli, garlic and lemon sauce.
  • Dip, Pour & Coat
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Onion Purée, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli Purée (2.5%), Acetic Acid, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Comminuted Lemon, Jalapeño Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Onion, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Paprika.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated, consume within 8 weeks and by date shown.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake gently before use.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne tablespoon (15ml)
Energy325kJ / 78kcal49kJ / 12kcal
Fat5.7g0.9g
Saturates0.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate5.6g0.8g
Sugars1.3g0.2g
Fibre0.8g0.1g
Protein0.8g0.1g
Salt6.0g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Excellent flavour sauce. Makes brilliant bbq mari

5 stars

Excellent flavour sauce. Makes brilliant bbq marinade for chicken.

Wow!

5 stars

Really good. Nice and hot. Lovely full rich taste. Much better than you-know-who's sauces. I hope Tesco bring out an even hotter one!

Much Better Than Main Brand

5 stars

Not only far tastier, and not as harsh as the 'main brand', it is also half the price! Lovely to add extra flavour to Tesco Hot & Spicy chicken wings. In fact, add to anything you think Peri Peri would add to spice up your dishes.

