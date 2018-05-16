Lipton Cold Brew Strawberry Flavoured 15 Teabags 37.5G
New
Product Description
- Cold Brew water enhancer with green tea & natural flavouring
- Jazz up your tap water with Lipton Cold Brew Strawberry tea that’s been expertly blended to boost your tap water with a delicate, fruity taste in mere minutes! We’ve combined real fruit pieces with green tea leaves and natural fruit and herbal flavourings for a berry twist on your boring old tap water. No need for a kettle, as we’ve specially designed these tea bags to brew quickly and safely in cold water. Just add your tea bag to 500 ml cold tap water in your water bottle, swirl or stir gently and brew to taste. Consume within 8 hours of brewing. Our tea bags have a string and tag for easy removal from your water bottle. As part of our commitment to our planet, the sustainably sourced tea, fruit and herbal ingredients in this pack are packaged in plant-based, biodegradable tea bags and wrapped in a compostable pouch. Lipton Cold Brew tea is also naturally sugar and calorie free. So enjoy the refreshing taste of Lipton Cold Brew tea in your reusable water bottle while on the go, in the gym, at home or in the office. Love water again with Lipton Cold Brew!
- Jazz up your tap water with Lipton Cold Brew tea that’s been expertly blended to boost your tap water with a delicate, fruity taste in mere minutes!
- Lipton Cold Brew Strawberry tea has real fruit pieces with green tea leaves and natural fruit and herbal flavourings for a berry twist on your boring old tap water
- This cold brew is naturally sugar and calorie free
- It has Rainforest Alliance Certified green tea with sustainably sourced fruit and herbal ingredients
- Lipton Cold Brew tea has plant-based packaging with biodegradable tea bags wrapped in a compostable pouch and recyclable cartons
- Enjoy the refreshing taste of Lipton Cold Brew tea in your reusable water bottle while on the go, in the gym, at home or in the office
- Pack size: 37.5G
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients: Green Tea$$$ 25.00% [1], lemongrass 23.00%, rosehip 20.00%, natural flavouring 10.00%, sweet blackberry leaves 10.00%, beetroot 10.00%, Strawberry Pieces$$$ 2.00%. [1] Tea Blend Fully RA (Rainforest Alliance) Certified Free from Irradiation and Meat. Suitable for Kosher, Ovo Lacto Vegetarian, Halal and Vegan. Not present Alcohol
Produce of
United Kingdom
Name and address
- Unilever UK Ltd,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Lipton,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
Net Contents
38g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Prepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|<17 kJ
|<17 kJ
|1%
|Energy (kcal)
|<4 kcal
|<4 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|of which saturates (g)
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|of which sugars (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Protein (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Salt (g)
|<0.01 g
|0.02 g
|0.33%
|1 portion = g. (Pack contains 15 portions)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020