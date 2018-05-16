By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jack Daniels Tennessee Apple Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Jack Daniels Tennessee Apple Gift Set
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Fentimans Premium Indian Tonic Water
  • Tennessee apple has the unique character of Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey. Paired with crisp green apples it delivers a unique, refreshing taste.
  • Jack apple is best sipped long over ice mixed with premium tonic water and a slice of fresh green apple.
  • Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple
  • 35% Vol
  • Live Freely. Drink Responsibly.
  • For sale to adults of legal drinking age only.
  • drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
  • Please recycle responsibly by separating the plastic & card & placing in appropriate bins.
  • Jack Daniel's and Jack Daniel's Apple are registered trademarks used under licence to Beams International Ltd.
  • ©2020 Jack Daniel's. All rights reserved.

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings, Quinine, Herbal Infusions (Juniper Berry, Kaffir Lime Leaves), Fermented Botanical Extracts: (Juniper Berry, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Lemongrass)

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash glass before first use. Dishwasher safe.

Name and address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • 4a Bloors Lane,
  • Rainham,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.
  • Fentimans is brewed and canned for:

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • 4a Bloors Lane,
  • Rainham,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.
  • Fentimans Ltd,
  • Fearless House,
  • Hexham,
  • NE46 4TU,
  • UK.
  • www.jackdaniels.com

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 121kJ/29kcal
Fat 0g
(of which saturates 0g)
Carbohydrate 6.4g
(of which sugars 4.9g)
Protein 0g
Sodium<0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here