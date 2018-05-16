Jack Daniels Tennessee Apple Gift Set

Product Description
- Fentimans Premium Indian Tonic Water
- Tennessee apple has the unique character of Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey. Paired with crisp green apples it delivers a unique, refreshing taste.
- Jack apple is best sipped long over ice mixed with premium tonic water and a slice of fresh green apple.
- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple
- 35% Vol
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings, Quinine, Herbal Infusions (Juniper Berry, Kaffir Lime Leaves), Fermented Botanical Extracts: (Juniper Berry, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Lemongrass)
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Wash glass before first use. Dishwasher safe.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|121kJ/29kcal
|Fat
|0g
|(of which saturates
|0g)
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|(of which sugars
|4.9g)
|Protein
|0g
|Sodium
|<0.01g
