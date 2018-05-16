By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Reese's Peanut Butter Advent 247G

Reese's Peanut Butter Advent 247G
£ 5.00
£2.03/100g

Product Description

  • Peanut Butter Crème in a Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating Peanut Butter Crème in a White Chocolate Flavour Coating Peanut Butter Crème in a White Chocolate Flavour Coating Peanut Butter Creme in a Dark Chocolate Flavour Coating
  • Dark Cups
  • Original Cups
  • White Cups
  • 24 A peanut butter cup behind every window!
  • Anything But Ordinary
  • Pack size: 247G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For Best Before See Side of Pack.

Produce of

Manufactured in the United States of America. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Please retain outer packaging as it contains all relevant labelling information that may not be on individual packs or may be presented differently on the inner packs. Please refer to the outer case for all required information.

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • The Hershey Company,
  • 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
  • Hershey,
  • PA 17033-0815,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.
  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

247g ℮

    • 24 A peanut butter cup behind every window!
    • Anything But Ordinary
    • Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures
    • Reese's White 2 Peanut Butter Cups 39g
    • Reese's White Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures
    • Reese's Dark Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures

    Information

    Ingredients

    Chocolate Flavour Coating (60%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Skimmed Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476)], Peanut Creme Center (40%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330); Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319)], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets, and Soy Beans

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

    Storage

    • To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For Best Before See Side of Pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold 100g contains
    Energy 2104kJ
    -503kcal
    Fat 28.6g
    of which saturates 11.9g
    Carbohydrate 59.3g
    of which sugars 54.4g
    Protein 9.5g
    Salt 0.66g
    • 24 A peanut butter cup behind every window!
    • Anything But Ordinary
    • Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures
    • Reese's White 2 Peanut Butter Cups 39g
    • Reese's White Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures
    • Reese's Dark Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures

    Information

    Ingredients

    Dark Chocolate Flavour Coating (60%) (Sugar*; Cocoa Mass; Cocoa Butter; Milk Fat; Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Vanillin, Artificial Flavour; Milk Powder); Peanut Butter Crème (40% ) (Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Antioxidants, TBHQ (E319); Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)), *Produced from genetically modified sugar Beets, and Soy Beans

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

    Storage

    • To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For Best Before See Side of Pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold 100g contains
    Energy 2054kJ
    -531kcal
    Fat 32.5g
    of which saturates 14.1g
    Carbohydrate 55.3g
    of which sugars 46.4g
    Protein 9.9g
    Salt 0.62g
    • 24 A peanut butter cup behind every window!
    • Anything But Ordinary
    • Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures
    • Reese's White 2 Peanut Butter Cups 39g
    • Reese's White Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures
    • Reese's Dark Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures

    Information

    Ingredients

    White Chocolate Flavour Coating (60%) [Sugar*; Vegetable Oil (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea, Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil); Skimmed Milk Powder; Corn Syrup Solids*; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Vanillin, Artificial Flavour], Peanut Butter Creme Center (40%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330); Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319)], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets, Corn and Soy Beans

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

    Storage

    • To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For Best Before See Side of Pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold 100g contains
    Energy 2188kJ
    -535kcal
    Fat 30.3g
    of which saturates 12.3g
    Carbohydrate 55.1g
    of which sugars 45.9g
    Protein 11.0g
    Salt 0.83g
    • 24 A peanut butter cup behind every window!
    • Anything But Ordinary
    • Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures
    • Reese's White 2 Peanut Butter Cups 39g
    • Reese's White Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures
    • Reese's Dark Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures

    Information

    Ingredients

    White Chocolate Flavour Coating (51.5%) [Sugar*; Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Shea Oil, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil); Skimmed Milk Powder; Corn Syrup Solids*; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifier, Soy Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Milk Fat; Artificial Flavour, Vanillin; Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], Peanut Butter Crème Centre (48.5%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319); Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets, Corn and Soya Beans

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

    Storage

    • To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For Best Before See Side of Pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold 100g contains
    Energy 2243kJ
    -536kcal
    Fat 30.7g
    of which saturates 11.2g
    Carbohydrate 53.7g
    of which sugars 44.6g
    Protein 11.7g
    Salt 0.95g

