Reese's Peanut Butter Advent 247G

Product Description
- Peanut Butter Crème in a Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating Peanut Butter Crème in a White Chocolate Flavour Coating Peanut Butter Crème in a White Chocolate Flavour Coating Peanut Butter Creme in a Dark Chocolate Flavour Coating
- Dark Cups
- Original Cups
- White Cups
- 24 A peanut butter cup behind every window!
- Anything But Ordinary
- Pack size: 247G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Produce of
Manufactured in the United States of America. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Please retain outer packaging as it contains all relevant labelling information that may not be on individual packs or may be presented differently on the inner packs. Please refer to the outer case for all required information.
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- The Hershey Company,
- 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- USA.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Net Contents
247g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate Flavour Coating (60%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Skimmed Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476)], Peanut Creme Center (40%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330); Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319)], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets, and Soy Beans
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold 100g contains Energy 2104kJ - 503kcal Fat 28.6g of which saturates 11.9g Carbohydrate 59.3g of which sugars 54.4g Protein 9.5g Salt 0.66g
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate Flavour Coating (60%) (Sugar*; Cocoa Mass; Cocoa Butter; Milk Fat; Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Vanillin, Artificial Flavour; Milk Powder); Peanut Butter Crème (40% ) (Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Antioxidants, TBHQ (E319); Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)), *Produced from genetically modified sugar Beets, and Soy Beans
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold 100g contains Energy 2054kJ - 531kcal Fat 32.5g of which saturates 14.1g Carbohydrate 55.3g of which sugars 46.4g Protein 9.9g Salt 0.62g
Information
Ingredients
White Chocolate Flavour Coating (60%) [Sugar*; Vegetable Oil (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea, Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil); Skimmed Milk Powder; Corn Syrup Solids*; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Vanillin, Artificial Flavour], Peanut Butter Creme Center (40%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330); Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319)], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets, Corn and Soy Beans
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold 100g contains Energy 2188kJ - 535kcal Fat 30.3g of which saturates 12.3g Carbohydrate 55.1g of which sugars 45.9g Protein 11.0g Salt 0.83g
Information
Ingredients
White Chocolate Flavour Coating (51.5%) [Sugar*; Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Shea Oil, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil); Skimmed Milk Powder; Corn Syrup Solids*; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifier, Soy Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Milk Fat; Artificial Flavour, Vanillin; Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], Peanut Butter Crème Centre (48.5%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319); Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets, Corn and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold 100g contains Energy 2243kJ - 536kcal Fat 30.7g of which saturates 11.2g Carbohydrate 53.7g of which sugars 44.6g Protein 11.7g Salt 0.95g
