Baylis & Harding Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit 3 Piece Set
Product Description
- B/H Sweet Mandrn & Gpfrt 3 Piece Set
- Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit is our most iconic fragrance which includes subtle notes of jasmine and orange, blended with sparkling top notes of grapefruit and lemon.
- UK Recycling Guidance
- Box - Recycle
- Cap On - Bottle - Recycle
- For recycling advice, please see our website
- Printed on sustainable material.
- Use Me, Love Me, Recycle Me
- Baylis & Harding Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit 3 Piece Set, Containing: 300ml Bottle Body Wash, 300ml Tube Shower Crème and 300ml Tube Body Lotion
Information
Ingredients
Body Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Propylene Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Panthenol, Retinyl Palmitate, Potassium Sorbate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 14700 (Red 4), Body Lotion: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Propylene Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Panthenol, Retinyl Palmitate, Potassium Sorbate, Limonene, Linalool, Citral, Geraniol, Citronellol, Eugenol, Shower Crème: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Propylene Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Panthenol, Retinyl Palmitate, Potassium Sorbate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 14700 (Red 4)
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Body Wash & Shower Crème
- Lather and Rinse
- Body Lotion
- Massage Gently into Skin Until Fully Absorbed.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
