Dv Catena Cabernet Franc Historico 750Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Red Wine
- Family vintners for over 100 years, the Catenas are recognized for their pioneering role in high-altitude viticulture in Argentina. This Cabernet Franc is sourced from the family's historic vineyards in San Carlos. Here, the sandy-loam soils and mountainous climate yield a wine with concentrated ripe red berries, a touch of eucalyptus and black pepper, robust tannins and a smooth lengthy finish.
- Domingo Vicente Catena married Angélica Zapata in 1934, thereby giving birth to the Catena Zapata tradition.
- With a singular sense of passion and dedication, he devoted his life to improving the cultivation of the vine in Mendoza.
- Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
- No 1 The World's Most Admired Wine Brand 2020 - Drinks International
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites and Egg Protein
Tasting Notes
- The concentrated wine has notes of ripe red berries and a touch of eucalyptus and black pepper. It's robust tannin's lead into a smooth and lengthy finish
Region of Origin
Mendoza
Wine Colour
Red
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Catena Zapata
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Alejandro Vigil
Country
Argentina
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cabernet Franc
Vinification Details
- This wine is made using various techniques to help enhance the extract of aromas. It is fermented using wild yeasts to increase the complexity of the finished wine. It then spends 12 months in Oak barrels.
History
- The Catena wines are a special assemblage of High Mountain Estate Vineyards made by fourth generation vintner, Laura Catena and chief winemaker, Alejandro Vigil. Through decades of study and exploration within Mendoza's high altitude mountain terroirs, the Catena family has identified special locations for its Estate vineyards. From the marriage of these historic vineyards merges a wine of unique character that has natural balance, concentration and a distinct varietal identity.
Regional Information
- A Blend of two Vineyards Harvested at different times. Firstly La Pirámide Vineyard at 950m elevation which has a clay topsoil with rounded rocks on the bottom. Also Domingo Vineyard at 1,120m elevation which has silt loamy soil with limestone on the bottom.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 5 years
Produce of
Product of Argentina
Warnings
- UNFILTERED. MAY CONTAIN NATURAL SEDIMENTS.
Name and address
- Estate grown & bottled by:
- Bodega Y Viñedos Catena,
- B-73235.
Importer address
- W9061,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Chalk Farm Wine,
- NW1 8UR,
- UK.
Return to
- Chalk Farm Wine,
- NW1 8UR,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Safety information
UNFILTERED. MAY CONTAIN NATURAL SEDIMENTS.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020