By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oreo Assortment Christmas Biscuits Tin 396G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Oreo Assortment Christmas Biscuits Tin 396G
£ 6.00
£1.52/100g

Product Description

  • Assortment of Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (29 %), Sandwich Biscuits with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (29 %) and Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits with a Chocolate Flavour Filling (29 %).
  • Assortment of Oreo biscuits.
  • 4 x Pack Oreo Golden = 8 biscuits
  • 4 x Pack Oreo Original = 16 biscuits
  • 3 x Pack Oreo Choc'o Brownie = 12 biscuits
  • Oreo Tin contains 4 x 4 Oreo Original biscuits, 4 x 2 Golden Oreo biscuits and 3 x 4 Oreo Choc'o Brownie biscuits. (1 biscuit ≈ 11 g).
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 396G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 4, 1 %, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in China

Warnings

  • Warnings applicable for the tin box: Wash before use!

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Importer address

  • SC Promidea SRL,
  • 1B Pipera Boulevard,
  • Cubic Center Office Building,
  • 4th Floor,
  • Voluntari, 077190,
  • Ilfov,

Distributor address

  • Mondelez Polska sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Domaniewska 49,
  • 02-672 Warszawa.

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Careline Tel.: 0800 783 7106
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858
  • eu.mondelezinternational.com

Net Contents

396g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g1 Biscuit (11 g)%* / 1 Biscuit (11 g)
Energy2000 kJ220 kJ
-477 kcal52 kcal3 %
Fat20 g2,2 g3 %
of which saturates5,4 g0,6 g3 %
Carbohydrate68 g7,4 g3 %
of which sugars36 g4,0 g4 %
Fibre2,8 g0,3 g-
Protein5,4 g0,6 g1 %
Salt0,74 g0,08 g1 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Safety information

View more safety information

Warnings applicable for the tin box: Wash before use!

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.45
£0.45/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here