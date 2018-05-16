Oreo Assortment Christmas Biscuits Tin 396G

Product Description
- Assortment of Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (29 %), Sandwich Biscuits with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (29 %) and Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits with a Chocolate Flavour Filling (29 %).
- Assortment of Oreo biscuits.
- 4 x Pack Oreo Golden = 8 biscuits
- 4 x Pack Oreo Original = 16 biscuits
- 3 x Pack Oreo Choc'o Brownie = 12 biscuits
- Oreo Tin contains 4 x 4 Oreo Original biscuits, 4 x 2 Golden Oreo biscuits and 3 x 4 Oreo Choc'o Brownie biscuits. (1 biscuit ≈ 11 g).
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 396G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 4, 1 %, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- Warnings applicable for the tin box: Wash before use!
Net Contents
396g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|1 Biscuit (11 g)
|%* / 1 Biscuit (11 g)
|Energy
|2000 kJ
|220 kJ
|-
|477 kcal
|52 kcal
|3 %
|Fat
|20 g
|2,2 g
|3 %
|of which saturates
|5,4 g
|0,6 g
|3 %
|Carbohydrate
|68 g
|7,4 g
|3 %
|of which sugars
|36 g
|4,0 g
|4 %
|Fibre
|2,8 g
|0,3 g
|-
|Protein
|5,4 g
|0,6 g
|1 %
|Salt
|0,74 g
|0,08 g
|1 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
