Pukka Chicken Balti Pie

Product Description
- Tender pieces of chicken, vegetables, herbs & spices, with a rich Balti sauce in a light puff pastry case.
- With tender chicken and full-on flavour
- Our Balti pie is one to savour
- 144 layers of crispy puff pastry
- Flavour packed Balti sauce
- Rustic crimped crust
- Tender chicken pieces
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org
- Clean - Foil - Widely Recycled
- Chilli rating - 1
Information
Ingredients
Balti Sauce (36%) (contains: Water, Onions, Rapeseed Oil, Carrots, Tomatoes, Red & Green Peppers, Modified Maize Starch, Tomato Puree, Garlic, Ginger, Coriander, Salt, Sugar, Herbs and Spices), Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Chicken (15%), Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Water, Salt, Butter (contains: Milk), Wheat Protein, Chicken from EU approved suppliers (UK & abroad)
Allergy Information
- May also contain (traces of): Soya.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Use by date: see front of box.Suitable for home freezing: freeze on day of purchase, referring to freezer manufacturer's handbook. Consume within one month. Do not refreeze after thawing.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging but leave pie in foil container & place on a baking tray.
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary. Always check food is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/ gas oven: Heat for 50 minutes at 180°C/ gas mark 6.
Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/ gas oven: Heat for 25-30 minutes at 190°C/ gas mark 6 1/2.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Warnings
- Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain chicken bones.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Pukka Pies Ltd,
- The Halfcroft,
- Syston,
- Leicester,
- LE7 1LD.
Return to
- www.pukkapies.co.uk
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Amount per 100g
|Amount per Pie
|Energy
|945kj/227kcal
|2164kj/519kcal
|Fat
|13.4g
|30.7g
|of which Saturates
|4.2g
|9.5g
|Carbohydrates
|16.8g
|38.4g
|of which Sugars
|1.7g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|6.2g
|Protein
|8.4g
|19.2g
|Salt
|0.84g
|1.92g
Safety information
Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain chicken bones.
