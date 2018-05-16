Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Selection Box 227G

Product Description
- Milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling White chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling Milk chocolate truffles with hazelnut pieces and a smooth melting filling Milk chocolate bar with a smooth melting filling (41%) Milk chocolate bar with a smooth melting orange filling (40%) Milk chocolate bar with salt crystals and a smooth melting filling (40%) with caramel (3.7%)
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindt Sustainability
- Irresistibly Smooth Lindor Assorted Milk and White Chocolate Selection Box.
- Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
- When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling, starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
- Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- Both carton & plastic are recycled
- Please recycle where possible
- Highly meltable
- An irresistible assortment of Lindor favourites including tempting truffles and bars
- Pack size: 227G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
Storage
Keep coolStore in a cool and dry place.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
- www.lindt.com
Net Contents
227g ℮
- Highly meltable
- An irresistible assortment of Lindor favourites including tempting truffles and bars
- 3 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
- 3 x Lindor White Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
- 3 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with Hazelnut Pieces and a Smooth Melting Filling
- 1 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with a Smooth Melting Filling (41%)
- 1 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with a Smooth Melting Orange Filing (40%)
- 1 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with Salt Crystals (Fleur de Sel) and a Smooth Melting Filling (40%) with Caramel (3.7%)
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Hazelnuts (4.2%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
Storage
- Keep coolStore in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2603 kJ / 627 kcal Fat 48g - of which saturates 34g Carbohydrate 42g - of which sugars 40g Protein 5.2g Salt 0.16g
- Highly meltable
- An irresistible assortment of Lindor favourites including tempting truffles and bars
- 3 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
- 3 x Lindor White Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
- 3 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with Hazelnut Pieces and a Smooth Melting Filling
- 1 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with a Smooth Melting Filling (41%)
- 1 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with a Smooth Melting Orange Filing (40%)
- 1 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with Salt Crystals (Fleur de Sel) and a Smooth Melting Filling (40%) with Caramel (3.7%)
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
Storage
- Keep coolStore in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2520 kJ / 606 kcal Fat 44g - of which saturates 33g Carbohydrate 46g - of which sugars 45g Protein 5.5g Salt 0.14g
- Highly meltable
- An irresistible assortment of Lindor favourites including tempting truffles and bars
- 3 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
- 3 x Lindor White Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
- 3 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with Hazelnut Pieces and a Smooth Melting Filling
- 1 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with a Smooth Melting Filling (41%)
- 1 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with a Smooth Melting Orange Filing (40%)
- 1 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with Salt Crystals (Fleur de Sel) and a Smooth Melting Filling (40%) with Caramel (3.7%)
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cream Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Salt Crystals (Fleur de Sel) (0.2%), Flavourings, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 221% minimum
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
Storage
- Keep coolStore in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2585 kJ / 622 kcal Fat 46g - of which saturates 33g Carbohydrate 46g - of which sugars 44g Protein 5.3g Salt 0.45g
- Highly meltable
- An irresistible assortment of Lindor favourites including tempting truffles and bars
- 3 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
- 3 x Lindor White Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
- 3 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with Hazelnut Pieces and a Smooth Melting Filling
- 1 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with a Smooth Melting Filling (41%)
- 1 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with a Smooth Melting Orange Filing (40%)
- 1 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with Salt Crystals (Fleur de Sel) and a Smooth Melting Filling (40%) with Caramel (3.7%)
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Orange Oil (0.1%), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
Storage
- Keep coolStore in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2541 kJ / 612 kcal Fat 45g - of which saturates 34g Carbohydrate 45g - of which sugars 44g Protein 5.4g Salt 0.13g
- Highly meltable
- An irresistible assortment of Lindor favourites including tempting truffles and bars
- 3 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
- 3 x Lindor White Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
- 3 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with Hazelnut Pieces and a Smooth Melting Filling
- 1 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with a Smooth Melting Filling (41%)
- 1 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with a Smooth Melting Orange Filing (40%)
- 1 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with Salt Crystals (Fleur de Sel) and a Smooth Melting Filling (40%) with Caramel (3.7%)
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
Storage
- Keep coolStore in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2587 kJ / 623 kcal Fat 47g - of which saturates 34g Carbohydrate 44g - of which sugars 42g Protein 5.0g Salt 0.17g
- Highly meltable
- An irresistible assortment of Lindor favourites including tempting truffles and bars
- 3 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
- 3 x Lindor White Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
- 3 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with Hazelnut Pieces and a Smooth Melting Filling
- 1 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with a Smooth Melting Filling (41%)
- 1 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with a Smooth Melting Orange Filing (40%)
- 1 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with Salt Crystals (Fleur de Sel) and a Smooth Melting Filling (40%) with Caramel (3.7%)
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
Storage
- Keep coolStore in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2643 kJ / 636 kcal Fat 49g - of which saturates 37g Carbohydrate 45g - of which sugars 44g Protein 3.7g Salt 0.20g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020