L'oreal Men Expert Fully Charged Hydration Kit
Product Description
- L'Oreal Men Xprt Fully Charged Hydration Kit
- Looking for a Skincare set for him? Introducing the perfect 4 step giftset for him from L'Oreal Men Expert with complimentary washbag to carry all his skincare needs.
- From Men Expert Hydra Energetic range, enriched with Vitamin C* & Guarana for energising & hydrating properties
- Hydra Energetic Shower Gel is enriched with Taurine and has a fresh woody fragrance and leaves skin feeling instantly cleansed and revitalised.
- Hydra Energetic Face Wash for Men gives your skin an instant boost, leaving it feeling fresh & energised
- Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser for Men treats your skin, hydrating it for up to 24 hours
- Hydra Energetic Recharging Tissue Mask for Men, is enriched with Taurine to help hydrate & recharge skin. XL design helps mask fit men's face.
- Fight against tired looking skin with the Fully Charged washbag, comprised of our Hydra Energetic Shower Gel, Face Wash, Moisturiser, & Tissue mask, the perfect combination for Men with busy lifestyles who are on the go.
- First, lather the Hydra Energetic Shower Gel over face, body and hair, enriched with Taurine it leaves skin feeling instantly cleansed and revitalised.
- Wake up & look lively with the Hydra Energetic Wake-up Effect Face Wash, enriched with Vitamin C* & Guarana to cleanse pores and instantly refresh skin so it looks fresh & energised.
- Before you leap into action... treat your skin to the Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser, a non-greasy, quickly absorbed moisturiser charged with Vitamin C* & Guarana to hydrate for up to 24 hours.
- A guilty pleasure starts here, give your skin a pick-me-up with the Hydra Energetic Recharging Tissue Mask, supplemented with re-energising Taurine to help hydrate & recharge skin. XL design helps mask fit men's face.
- The giftset is provided with a complimentary washbag, made of a Recycled Plastic lining & Recyclable Cotton outer material. The ideal companion to carry all his skincare needs.
- *Vitamin C derivative
- Discover the Hydra Energetic range from L'Oreal Paris Men Expert, enriched with Vitamin C* and Guarana to hydrate & energise tired looking skin
- Need an idea for a Father's Day gift, Christmas or birthday gift for him? We've got your back.
Information
Ingredients
Hydra Energetic Shower Gel: 744753 10 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Coco-Betaine, Parfum / Fragrance, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 16035 / Red 40, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Salicylic Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Pentylene Glycol, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citric Acid, Taurine, Hydra Energetic Face Wash: 782906 4 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Sodium Hydroxide, Paullinia Cupana Seed Extract, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Menthol, Pentylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, CI 16035 / Red 40, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance, Hydra Energetic Moisturiser: 782938 1 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Isohexadecane, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, PEG/PPG-18/18 Dimethicone, HDI/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Caffeine, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hydroxide, Silica, Laminaria Digitata Extract, Paullinia Cupana Seed Extract, Magnesium PCA, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Isopropyl Myristate, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Menthol, Pentylene Glycol, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, CI 19140 /Yellow 5, CI 42090 / Blue 1, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance, Hydra Energetic Tissue Mask: 899340 3 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Propanediol, Glycerin, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PVM/MA Copolymer, Creatine, Potassium Hydroxide, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, p-Anisic Acid, Mannose, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Taurine, Xanthan Gum, Pentylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance
Preparation and Usage
- Our washbag regime, the perfect combination for Men with busy lifestyles who are on the go.
- Step 1: Shower Gel. Lather the Hydra Energetic Shower Gel over face, body & hair for a revitalising cleansing experience. Rinse off.
- Step 2: Face Wash. Massage the Hydra Energetic Wake-up Effect Face Wash into your face with a little water to cleanse and refresh skin. Rinse off.
- Step 3: Moisturiser. Apply the Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser to face and neck to help cleansed skin feel hydrated.
- Step 4: Tissue Mask. A guilty pleasure starts here, apply the Hydra Energetic Recharging Tissue Mask over your face in the evening to recharge skin.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- www.loreal-paris.co.uk/contact-us
