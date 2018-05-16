Tesco Free From Safari Pasta 250G

- Energy798kJ 188kcal9%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 694kJ / 164kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free dried pasta shapes made from maize flour and rice flour.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rice Flour, White Maize Flour, Yellow Maize Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- Free From: Cereals containing Gluten, Egg or Egg derivatives,
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 50g per person.
Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 7-9 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 115g**
|Energy
|694kJ / 164kcal
|798kJ / 188kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|36.2g
|41.6g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|2.0g
|Protein
|3.1g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|**50g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 115g when cooked.
|When cooked according to instructions.
