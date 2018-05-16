By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Safari Pasta 250G

Tesco Free From Safari Pasta 250G
£ 0.73
£2.92/kg
Per 115g**
  • Energy798kJ 188kcal
    9%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 694kJ / 164kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free dried pasta shapes made from maize flour and rice flour.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rice Flour, White Maize Flour, Yellow Maize Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Cereals containing Gluten, Egg or Egg derivatives,

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 50g per person.
Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 7-9 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 115g**
Energy694kJ / 164kcal798kJ / 188kcal
Fat0.3g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate36.2g41.6g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre1.7g2.0g
Protein3.1g3.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
**50g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 115g when cooked.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

