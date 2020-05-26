By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Freixenet Italian Rose 75cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Freixenet Italian Rose 75cl
£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • This charming Rosé is made from the typical grape varieties of Veneto. It's a refreshing wine with a subtle perfume and delicate palate of red cherries and strawberries.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This charming Rosé is made from the typical grape varieties of Veneto. It's a refreshing wine with a subtle perfume and delicate palate of red cherries and strawberries.

Wine Colour

Rosé

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Freixenet Copestick

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Corvina, Garganega Bianc

Vinification Details

  • The aromas and freshness of its grapes are preserved thanks to a first slow cooled fermentation. The second fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks pressurized at controlled temperature.

History

  • A family-owned business with over 150 years of wine-making heritage in the Catalonia region west of Barcelona, Freixenet is renowned for the quality and consistency of its wine. With the mission of helping people celebrate, here at Freixenet we create quality wine with a dash of style, in every bottle.

Regional Information

  • This Freixenet Italian Still is from the sunny vineyards of Veneto.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Keep it in a cool and dry place and away from light.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy it chilled as an aperitivo or serve with light dishes or spicy cuisine.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • C.S. S.A.C.,
  • Soave,
  • Italy.

Distributor address

  • Comercial Grupo Freixenet S.A.,
  • Sant Sadurní D'Anoia,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • C.S. S.A.C.,
  • Soave,
  • Italy.
  • www.freixenet.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here