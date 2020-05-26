Freixenet Italian Rose 75cl
New
- This charming Rosé is made from the typical grape varieties of Veneto. It's a refreshing wine with a subtle perfume and delicate palate of red cherries and strawberries.
- Wine of Italy
- Suitable for vegans
- European Vegetarian Union
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- This charming Rosé is made from the typical grape varieties of Veneto. It's a refreshing wine with a subtle perfume and delicate palate of red cherries and strawberries.
Wine Colour
Rosé
ABV
11.5% vol
Producer
Freixenet Copestick
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Corvina, Garganega Bianc
Vinification Details
- The aromas and freshness of its grapes are preserved thanks to a first slow cooled fermentation. The second fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks pressurized at controlled temperature.
History
- A family-owned business with over 150 years of wine-making heritage in the Catalonia region west of Barcelona, Freixenet is renowned for the quality and consistency of its wine. With the mission of helping people celebrate, here at Freixenet we create quality wine with a dash of style, in every bottle.
Regional Information
- This Freixenet Italian Still is from the sunny vineyards of Veneto.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Storage
Keep it in a cool and dry place and away from light.
Produce of
Product of Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy it chilled as an aperitivo or serve with light dishes or spicy cuisine.
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- C.S. S.A.C.,
- Soave,
- Italy.
Distributor address
- Comercial Grupo Freixenet S.A.,
- Sant Sadurní D'Anoia,
- Spain.
Return to
- C.S. S.A.C.,
- Soave,
- Italy.
- www.freixenet.com
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020