Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Mens Ginger & Lime 3 Piece Giftset
Product Description
- B/H Fuzzy Duck Mens Ginger & Lime 3 Pce GftSt
- Designed for men who like to be well-groomed and ready for anything life throws at him, The Fuzzy Duck Ginger & Lime collection is perfect. Playful and modern with a vintage copper twist, this collection uses natural coloured packaging with tonal design details for an authentic feel.
- FSC - FSC® 100%, From well-managed forests, FSC® C000000, www.fsc.org
- Box - Recycle
- Cap On - Bottle - Recycle
- For recycling advice, please see our website
- Printed on sustainable material.
- Use Me, Love Me, Recycle Me
- A stylish men's giftset containing the shower essentials. It includes 300ml Hair & Body Wash, 300ml Shampoo and 300ml Shower Gel.
Information
Ingredients
Hair & Body Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Shampoo: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, PEG-150 Distearate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Shower Gel: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Peg-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4
Preparation and Usage
- Shampoo
- Rinse hair with warm water and gently massage into a rich lather. Rinse thoroughly.
- Hair & Body Wash
- Massage gently into skin and scalp and then rinse.
- Shower Gel
- Lather and rinse.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
- Dublin,
- IE.
- baylisandharding.com
Safety information
WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020