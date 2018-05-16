By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Salted Caramel Iced Dessert 900Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Free From Salted Caramel Iced Dessert 900Ml
£ 2.50
£0.28/100ml

New

One scoop
  • Energy446kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars10.2g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 446kJ

Product Description

  • Vanilla iced dessert made with coconut oil and lupin protein isolate, with caramel flavoured sauce.
  • Free From Vanilla and Salted Caramel Iced Dessert
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:  Water, Caramel Flavoured Sauce (13%) [Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-glycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Carob Gum), Salt, Flavouring], Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Lupin Protein Isolate, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Carbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Salt, Flavourings, Vanilla Pod Powder, Colour (Carotenes).                

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne scoop (56g)Per 100g
Energy446kJ804kJ107kcal193kcal
Fat5.7g10.3g
Saturates5.1g9.2g
Carbohydrate12.7g22.9g
Sugars10.2g18.3g
Fibre1.2g2.1g
Protein0.6g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
One scoop 56g is the equivalent to 100ml.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From 6 Strawberry Splits 6X70g

£ 2.25
£0.54/100ml

Tesco Free From Profiteroles 220G

£ 2.00
£9.10/kg

New

Wicked Kitchen Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Dream Treat 500Ml

£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml

Tesco Free From Toffee & Vanilla Cones 4 X110ml

£ 2.25
£0.51/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here