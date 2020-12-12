Vaseline 150 Years Original Selection Tin Gift Set
Product Description
- VASELINE 150 YRS ORIGINAL SELN TIN GIFT SET
- Whether you're looking for gifts for her or for him, the Vaseline Original Selection Tin Gift Set is a great stocking filler this Christmas. The festive season brings many good things, but dry, chapped lips are not one of them. If your skin could talk, it would tell us that it can get through anything with a little help. Which is why this set was put together to include three Lip Therapy products inside a limited edition Original Blue Lip Balm Tin, to celebrate 150 years of lip care and healthy skin. This unique gift set includes our Vaseline Original Lip Balm; a firm favourite that will give your lips the moisturisation they need to keep feeling and looking healthy. It also gives you the chance to try our Lip Therapy with Aloe Vera, known to calm and soothe dry and irritated skin, leaving you with revived, glossy lips. And last but not least, included in the set is our Vaseline Cocoa Butter lip balm that penetrates the skin on your lips to provide moisturisation with a rich, warm, cocoa butter fragrance. Vaseline is the original wonder jelly that has been helping to heal dry skin since 1970, and now you can get all of its benefits in 3 different varieties. Help your loved ones to love their lips this Christmas with this perfect present from Vaseline.
- Vaseline Original Selection Tin Gift Set features 3 Christmas gifts in 1: Vaseline Original Lip Therapy, Aloe Vera Lip Therapy and Cocoa Butter Lip Therapy, all in a Vaseline 150 Years Gift Tin
- Vaseline Lip Therapy Original 20 g protects, relieves, and provides moisturising lip care to revive dry skin
- Lip Therapy Aloe Vera 20 g calms and soothes irritated skin with its triple-purified petroleum jelly formula and natural aloe vera moisturiser
- Lip Therapy Cocoa Butter 20 g contains cocoa butter, a natural moisturiser that instantly soothes lips while locking in moisture
- All of our lip balm gift sets contain triple-purified petroleum jelly to revive dry and chapped lips and keep them healthy
- Comes in a limited edition Original Blue Lip Balm Tin celebrating 150 years of healthy skin - the perfect stocking filler if you're looking for Christmas presents
Information
Ingredients
Vaseline Original Lip Therapy 20g Ingredients: Petrolatum. Vaseline Aloe Vera Lip Therapy 20g Ingredients: Petrolatum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Isopropyl Myristate, Parfum, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. Vaseline Cocoa Butter Lip Therapy 20g Ingredients: Petrolatum, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate, Limonene
Produce of
Poland
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020