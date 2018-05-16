By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Batchelors Garden Peas In Water 300G

Batchelors Garden Peas In Water 300G
£ 0.55
£1.84/kg

Product Description

  • Garden peas in water
  • Batchelors® Garden peas, are produced using deliciously fresh peas nurtured by our specialist growers and harvested at their best then delivered to our factory within three hours so you get the best quality vegetables possible.
  • British grown
  • Packed from fresh
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • High in fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G
Information

Ingredients

Garden Peas, Water

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best before end: See can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently whilst stirring. Do not boil.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • If you are not completely satisfied, please contact us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • www.princesgroup.com

Drained weight

185g

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g drained1/2 can drained
Energy kJ270248
Energy kcal6559
Fat 0.7g0.6g
(of which saturates)0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate 6.9g6.4g
(of which sugars)2.9g2.7g
Fibre 5.7g5.3g
Protein 4.8g4.4g
Salt 0.01g0.01g
Five a day portion size = half a can--

