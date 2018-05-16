Batchelors Garden Peas In Water 300G

Product Description
- Garden peas in water
- Batchelors® Garden peas, are produced using deliciously fresh peas nurtured by our specialist growers and harvested at their best then delivered to our factory within three hours so you get the best quality vegetables possible.
- British grown
- Packed from fresh
- 1 of your 5 a day
- High in fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Garden Peas, Water
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best before end: See can end.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently whilst stirring. Do not boil.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Return to
- If you are not completely satisfied, please contact us at:
- Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
- www.princesgroup.com
Drained weight
185g
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g drained
|1/2 can drained
|Energy kJ
|270
|248
|Energy kcal
|65
|59
|Fat
|0.7g
|0.6g
|(of which saturates)
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|6.4g
|(of which sugars)
|2.9g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|5.7g
|5.3g
|Protein
|4.8g
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.01g
|-
|-
|Five a day portion size = half a can
|-
|-
