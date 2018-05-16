We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Forest Feast Honey & Salt Peanuts & Cashews 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Forest Feast Honey & Salt Peanuts & Cashews 120G
£3.20
£26.67/kg

Product Description

  • Slow Roasted Peanuts & Cashews
  • We have selected Colossal Cashews and Jumbo Peanuts, glazed them with the unique golden nectar of Scottish Heather Honey and roasted them with hand-harvested Sea Salt. An all round favourite.
  • Original snack explorers
  • With Sea Salt Crystals
  • Scottish Heather Honey
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts (40%), Cashew Nuts (40%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Honey, Sea Salt, Heather Honey (1%)

Allergy Information

  • Our roastery also handles other Nuts & Sesame Seeds. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Remember small children can choke on nuts.

Name and address

  • Kestrel Foods Ltd.,
  • Unit 8 Carn Drive,
  • Portadown,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • BT63 5WJ.

Return to

  • Kestrel Foods Ltd.,
  • Unit 8 Carn Drive,
  • Portadown,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • BT63 5WJ.
  • enquiries@forestfeast.com

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2158kJ /515kcal
Fat37.2g
of which saturates3.6g
Carbohydrates31.5g
of which sugars18.8g
Fibre4.1g
Protein17.4g
Salt0.72g

Safety information

WARNING: Remember small children can choke on nuts.

View all Roasted, Salted & Flavoured Nuts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here