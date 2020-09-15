Tesco 2 Beef Grill Steaks 300G

- Energy1421kJ 341kcal17%
- Fat22.4g32%
- Saturates9.9g50%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1146kJ / 275kcal
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped beef grill steaks with seasoning.
- FROM TRUSTED FARMS Lightly seasoned with salt and pepper for full flavour.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (85%), Water, Rice Flour, Sugar, Sea Salt, Potato Starch, Dried Onion, Parsley, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Yeast, Salt, White Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Ginger, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Maize Starch, Psyllium Fibre (Psyllium Husk Powder).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Chilled: 14-16 mins. Place under a pre-heated grill for 14-16 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to rest for 5 minutes after cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Packed in United Kingdom, Made using beef from the U.K or Ireland
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One grill steak (124g**)
|Energy
|1146kJ / 275kcal
|1421kJ / 341kcal
|Fat
|18.1g
|22.4g
|Saturates
|8.0g
|9.9g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|7.9g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Protein
|21.2g
|26.3g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 248g.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020