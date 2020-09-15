By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Beef Grill Steaks 300G

£ 2.00
£6.67/kg
One grill steak
  • Energy1421kJ 341kcal
    17%
  • Fat22.4g
    32%
  • Saturates9.9g
    50%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1146kJ / 275kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped beef grill steaks with seasoning.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS Lightly seasoned with salt and pepper for full flavour.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (85%), Water, Rice Flour, Sugar, Sea Salt, Potato Starch, Dried Onion, Parsley, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Yeast, Salt, White Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Ginger, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Maize Starch, Psyllium Fibre (Psyllium Husk Powder).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Chilled: 14-16 mins. Place under a pre-heated grill for 14-16 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to rest for 5 minutes after cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom, Made using beef from the U.K or Ireland
Made using British beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne grill steak (124g**)
Energy1146kJ / 275kcal1421kJ / 341kcal
Fat18.1g22.4g
Saturates8.0g9.9g
Carbohydrate6.4g7.9g
Sugars1.3g1.6g
Fibre0.9g1.1g
Protein21.2g26.3g
Salt1.1g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 248g.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

