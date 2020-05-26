KYLIE MINOGUE ROSE WINE 75CL
New
Product Description
- KYLIE MINOGUE ROSE WINE 75CL
- Delicate and fruity with alluring aromas of crisp summer berries and blossom. Made from perfectly ripe, sun-drenched grapes from south facing vineyards, this French rosé is delicious on its own or pairs beautifully with salads and seafood.
- 9.4 UK Units per bottle
- Please Drink Responsibly
- UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed 14 units a week
- ©Darenote Ltd
- Wine of France
- Vegan & vegetarian friendly
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Beautifully pale pink shade with delicate, alluring aromas of fresh summer berries and white blossom. Refined and refreshing on the palate with a fruity, crisp finish
Region of Origin
Vin de France
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Benchmark Drinks
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Carignan, Cabernet Sauvignon
Vinification Details
- Grapes are night harvested to protect from oxidation and preserve aromas. After destemming, the grapes are gently pressed and then processed through static racking. Fermentation is maintained at a cool temperature to preserve freshness. Matured in stainless steel tanks for 3 months on its fine lees to add texture and complexity.
History
- The grapes used in this blend are from old vines, all at least 50 years old. This ensures high quality and mineral complexity in the wine.
Regional Information
- The grapes are sourced from the sun-drenched southern French coast. Cooling sea breezes help to keep grapes in optimum health and allow the development of expressive aromas and bright acidity. Conventional guyot and goblet vine training.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Name and address
- EMB34341B,
- France.
- Divin Pere & Fils,
- A F11000,
- Carcassonne.
Importer address
- Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
- SW18 1FQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
- SW18 1FQ,
- UK.
Net Contents
75cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020