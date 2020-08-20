By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Uvc Petit Chablis 75Cl

Uvc Petit Chablis 75Cl
£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Offer

Product Description

  • White French Wine
  • The bouquet of this Petit Chablis releases a blend of citrus and flower aromas (hawthorn, jasmine). Its well-balanced acidity helps the palate to focus on notes of grapefruit and orange rind.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A blend of citrus and flower aromas (hawthorn, jasmine). Its well-balanced acidity helps the palate to focus on notes of grapefruit and orange rind

Region of Origin

Burgundy

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

La Chablisienne

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • From its arrival at the winery, the harvest is taken to the press. The must obtained is then transferred either to stainless-steel vats for the alcoholic fermentation to begin. This continues for about three weeks at low temperature between 15-18°. Once alcoholic fermentation is finished, a secondary fermentation known as "malolactic" is triggered: lactic bacteria turn the malic acid naturally present in the wine into lactic acid. This process reduces the acidity of the wine and stabilises it.

History

  • La Chablisienne, perhaps unsurprisingly, can be found in the region of Chablis in Burgundy. It was founded in 1923 as a cooperative winery to help several local growers market their wines. Originally focusing on sales, the house later took control of the wine making process, which it manages to this day.

Regional Information

  • This "village" appellation can be produced across all the communes in the Chablis region. On both sides of the Serein valley, the Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée of Petit Chablis forms one of the rings of the Chablis area, with soils dating from the Tithonian age, a little more recent than those of the other appellations in the region. 100% Chardonnay, there is nothing "little" about Petit Chablis.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy as an aperitif with cocktail snacks, oysters, or sushi.
  • Serving temperature: 10 to 12°C.

Name and address

  • Union des Viticulteurs de Chablis,
  • à Chablis F-89800,
  • France.

Return to

  • Union des Viticulteurs de Chablis,
  • à Chablis F-89800,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

