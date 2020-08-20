Uvc Petit Chablis 75Cl
- White French Wine
- The bouquet of this Petit Chablis releases a blend of citrus and flower aromas (hawthorn, jasmine). Its well-balanced acidity helps the palate to focus on notes of grapefruit and orange rind.
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75CL
- Contains Sulphites
Burgundy
White
9.38
12.5% vol
La Chablisienne
Natural Cork
France
Wine
Chardonnay
- From its arrival at the winery, the harvest is taken to the press. The must obtained is then transferred either to stainless-steel vats for the alcoholic fermentation to begin. This continues for about three weeks at low temperature between 15-18°. Once alcoholic fermentation is finished, a secondary fermentation known as "malolactic" is triggered: lactic bacteria turn the malic acid naturally present in the wine into lactic acid. This process reduces the acidity of the wine and stabilises it.
- La Chablisienne, perhaps unsurprisingly, can be found in the region of Chablis in Burgundy. It was founded in 1923 as a cooperative winery to help several local growers market their wines. Originally focusing on sales, the house later took control of the wine making process, which it manages to this day.
- This "village" appellation can be produced across all the communes in the Chablis region. On both sides of the Serein valley, the Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée of Petit Chablis forms one of the rings of the Chablis area, with soils dating from the Tithonian age, a little more recent than those of the other appellations in the region. 100% Chardonnay, there is nothing "little" about Petit Chablis.
Ambient
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Product of France
- Enjoy as an aperitif with cocktail snacks, oysters, or sushi.
- Serving temperature: 10 to 12°C.
- Union des Viticulteurs de Chablis,
- à Chablis F-89800,
- France.
18 Years
75cl
