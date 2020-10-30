L'oreal Paris Pure Clay Masks Pamper Party Kit
Product Description
- L'Oreal Paris Pure Clay Masks Pamper Party Kit
- This Giftset Contains:
- L'Oreal Paris Pure Clay Soothing Mask 50ml
- A powerful blend of three pure clays and mallow flower extract. The mask eliminates imperfections and clarifies complexion.
- L'Oreal Paris Pure Clay Purity Mask 50ml
- A powerful blend of three pure clays and eucalyptus extract known for its purifying properties. The mask leaves skin looking fresh and clear.
- L'Oreal Paris Pure Clay Detox Mask 50ml
- A powerful blend of three pure clays and charcoal. The mask acts like a magnet to draw out impurities and cleanse deep into the pores.
- Unmask Your Purest, Clearest Skin
- Give the gift of the ultimate skincare treat with the L'Oreal Paris Pamper Party Kit giftset for her. Featuring a trio of three full sized Pure Clay Face Masks. Explore the range and multi-mask your way to the ultimate bespoke skincare routine. Each mask contains a powerful blend of three pure clays and its own unique, natural ingredient to unmask your most beautiful skin.
- Looking for a gift for her? Give the gift of the ultimate skincare treat
- Featuring a trio of three full sized pure clay face masks
- Each mask contains a powerful blend of three pure clays and its own unique, natural ingredient
Information
Ingredients
Pure Clay Soothing Clay Mask: Aqua / Water, Kaolin, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, Propylene Glycol, Cyclohexasiloxane, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Dimethicone, PEG-100 Stearate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Polysorbate 20, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Dimethiconol, Moroccan Lava Clay, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Montmorillonite, Malva Sylvestris Flower Extract / Mallow Flower Extract, Tocopherol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, CI 77742 / Manganese Violet, Parfum / Fragrance, Pure Clay Purity Clay Mask: Aqua / Water, Kaolin, Montmorillonite, Silica, Lecithin, Polysorbate 20, Butylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Oryza Sativa Starch / Rice Starch, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Extract, Glycerin, Moroccan Lava Clay, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Methylparaben, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Methylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, CI 61570 / Green 5, CI 77492 / Iron Oxides, Linalool, Geraniol, Coumarin, Citronellol, Parfum / Fragrance, Pure Clay Detox Clay Mask: Aqua / Water, Kaolin, Montmorillonite, Lecithin, Polysorbate 20, Butylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, Oryza Sativa Starch / Rice Starch, Moroccan Lava Clay, Charcoal Powder, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Polyglycerin-10, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance
Preparation and Usage
- On clean skin, apply a thin layer all over the face, 2-3 times a week. Avoid the eyes and lips. Leave to dry for 5-10 minutes, then remove with a wet towel or warm water.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- www.loreal-paris.co.uk/contact-us
