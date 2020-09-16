By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Prime Cuts Thick Cut Honey Roast Ham 125G

Tesco Prime Cuts Thick Cut Honey Roast Ham 125G
£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

One slice
  • Energy159kJ 38kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 513kJ / 122kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cured and cooked honey roast formed ham.
  • PRIME CUTS DRY CURED BRITISH HAM Selected prime cuts cured and roasted in honey for flavour We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using hand butchered selected cuts of pork leg. The pork is then dry cured for at least four days to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture. 4 Slices
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (98%), Honey (2.5%), Mineral Sea Salt, Brown Sugar, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British pork and EU & non-EU honey.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (31g)
Energy513kJ / 122kcal159kJ / 38kcal
Fat3.1g1.0g
Saturates1.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate2.5g0.8g
Sugars2.5g0.8g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein20.7g6.4g
Salt1.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

