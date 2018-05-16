Mcvities Jaffa Cakes 8 Packs Of 3 Cakes 292.8G

Product Description
- Light Sponge Cakes with Dark Crackly Chocolate and a Smashing Orangey Centre
- www.123healthybalance.com
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 292.8G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plain Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal and/or Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Water, Dextrose, Concentrated Orange Juice (8% Orange Juice Equivalent), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Humectant (Glycerin), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Whole Egg, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Natural Orange Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of cakes per 8 x 3 packs: 24
Name and address
- McVitie's,
- PO Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy our product in perfect condition.
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any comments or feedback on our products, or write to the consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
- (Outside UK):
- McVitie's Consumer Services,
- PO Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cake (12.2g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1600
|195
|(kcal)
|379
|46
|Fat
|7.9g
|1.0g
|of which Saturates
|4.0g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|70.9g
|8.7g
|of which Sugars
|52.6g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|4.9g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.03g
|Typical number of cakes per 8 x 3 packs: 24
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020