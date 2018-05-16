Tarczynski Poultry Kabanos With Pork 105G

Product Description
- Poultry and pork sausages, finely minced, smoked, steamed and dried.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 105G
Information
Ingredients
Poultry Meat (Turkey Meat, Chicken Meat), Pork Meat, Pork Fat, Starch, Salt, Spices, Spice Extracts, Flavourings, Pork Protein, Sugar, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Edible Casing - Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Calcium Chloride, Prepared with 64g of Turkey, 44g of Chicken and 77g of Pork per 100g of product
Allergy Information
- The product may contain: Soya, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard.
Storage
Use by: date and production lot number are provided on the back of the packaging. Store at a temperature between +2 °C and +25 °C. After opening, consume within 2 days.
Preparation and Usage
- The white coating is a natural process and has no negative impact on the quality of the product.
Name and address
- Tarczyński S.A.,
- Ujeździec Mały 80,
- 55-100 Trzebnica,
- Poland.
Return to
- www.tarczynski.pl
Net Contents
105g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2024 kJ/ 488 kcal
|Fat
|41 g
|- of which saturates
|16 g
|Carbohydrate
|4,8 g
|- of which sugars
|1,3 g
|Protein
|25 g
|Salt
|3,1 g
