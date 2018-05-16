By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bisto Southern Style Gravy Granules 170g

Bisto Southern Style Gravy Granules 170g
£ 1.70
£1.00/100g
Per 50ml portion as prepared contains
  • Energy118kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.40g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Product Description

  • Southern Style Gravy Granules
  • Some settling of contents may have occurred during transit.
  • The nation's favourite
  • Low fat & sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170G
  • Low fat
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Palm Fat, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Onion Powder, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Ground White Pepper, Flavourings, Ground Black Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper Extract, Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.Best Before End See Base of Drum

Preparation and Usage

  • Bisto faovurite Southern Style seasoned gravy granules
  • To make our extra thick Southern Style Gravy...
  • 1 Put 4 heaped dessert spoons (43g) in a measuring jug.
  • 2 Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water to the granules.
  • 3 Stir vigorously and continually until you get an extra thick gravy! Great with chicken and chips!
  • Serve & Enjoy!

Number of uses

This pack makes approximately 25 portions

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri 9.00am - 5.00pm
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814
  • www.bisto.co.uk

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 50ml portion as prepared
Energy (kJ)/(kcal)1772kJ118kJ
-422kcal28kcal
Fat 15.1g1.0g
of which Saturates 10.3g0.7g
Carbohydrate 64.7g4.3g
of which Sugars 21.2g1.4g
Fibre 2.0g<0.5g
Protein 5.7g<0.5g
Salt 5.97g0.40g
This pack makes approximately 25 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

