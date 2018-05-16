Bisto Southern Style Gravy Granules 170g

- Energy118kJ 28kcal1%
- Fat1.0g1%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt0.40g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Product Description
- Southern Style Gravy Granules
- Some settling of contents may have occurred during transit.
- The nation's favourite
- Low fat & sugar
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 170G
- Low fat
- Low sugar
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Palm Fat, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Onion Powder, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Ground White Pepper, Flavourings, Ground Black Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper Extract, Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.Best Before End See Base of Drum
Preparation and Usage
- Bisto faovurite Southern Style seasoned gravy granules
- To make our extra thick Southern Style Gravy...
- 1 Put 4 heaped dessert spoons (43g) in a measuring jug.
- 2 Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water to the granules.
- 3 Stir vigorously and continually until you get an extra thick gravy! Great with chicken and chips!
- Serve & Enjoy!
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 25 portions
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri 9.00am - 5.00pm
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- ROI: 1800 93 2814
- www.bisto.co.uk
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 50ml portion as prepared
|Energy (kJ)/(kcal)
|1772kJ
|118kJ
|-
|422kcal
|28kcal
|Fat
|15.1g
|1.0g
|of which Saturates
|10.3g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|64.7g
|4.3g
|of which Sugars
|21.2g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|5.7g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|5.97g
|0.40g
|-
|-
