Old Westminster Reserve, Cream, Fortified British Wine, 70cl
Product Description
- Fortified British wine
- Smooth and sweet with a rich, full bodied taste. Old Westminster Reserve Cream is produced to the highest standard and in the finest tradition. Delicious served at room temperature or over ice.
- Produced in the finest tradition
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
15% vol
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
To enjoy at its best, store in a cool, dark place and consume within 2 months of opening.
Name and address
- Produced & bottled by:
- CWF,
- HD2 1YY,
- UK.
Return to
- CWF,
- HD2 1YY,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
