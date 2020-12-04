Tesco Plant Chef 18 Meat Free Cocktail Bangers 270G

- Energy276kJ 66kcal3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 276kJ / 66kcal
Product Description
- Pea protein, onion, vegetable suet, mushroom and seasoning.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Plant Based Pea protein, mushrooms & onions lightly seasoned with herbs & spices
- Pack size: 270G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Rice Flour, White Onion, Mushroom, Textured Pea Protein (5%), Palm Oil, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Alginate, Konjac Gum, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Guar Gum), Pea Protein (2.5%), Maize Flour, Pea Fibre, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Salt, Thyme, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Clove Powder.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results, oven cook. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10 mins Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 8 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Grill
Instructions: Medium 10 minutes Place on a non-stick tray and grill for 10 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Low 8 - 10 mins Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add bangers to pan and fry for 8 - 10 minutes, turning occasionally.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
270g e
Nutrition
Typical Values
|3 bangers (39g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|276kJ / 66kcal
|708kJ / 169kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|6.4g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|17.6g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|4.0g
|Protein
|3.2g
|8.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)


|** When oven cooked according to instructions 270g typically weighs 235g.


|When oven cooked according to instructions.


