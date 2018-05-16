Tesco Bbq Roast Chicken Drumsticks 750G

- Energy615kJ 146kcal7%
Product Description
- Cooked and roasted chicken drumsticks coated in a sweet and smoky barbecue tomato glaze.
- SWEET & SMOKY Chicken Drumsticks oven cooked in a sticky barbecue flavour glaze. Tasty and ready to eat hot or cold. High in protein. Easy to prepare and messy fun to eat, our finger licking British BBQ chicken drumsticks are a hit with kids and a must have for parties, picnics, buffets or nights in with a movie. Make them into a meal with wholegrain rice and an alfresco salad bag or serve them up to share with a Tex Mex multipack of dips. For more chicken recipes check out Tesco Real Food.
- SWEET & SMOKY Chicken drumsticks oven cooked in a sticky barbecue flavour glaze
- Pack size: 750G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Drumstick (95%), Sugar, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Tomato Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Potato Starch, Paprika, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Salt, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Ginger, Cinnamon, Rapeseed Oil, Maltodextrin, Allspice, Cumin, Fenugreek, Oregano, Tamarind Concentrate, Clove, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cayenne Pepper.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Place chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Chilled: 800W 7 mins-7 mins 30 secs / 900W 6 mins 30 secs-7 mins.
Place the chicken onto a microwaveable plate and cover with kitchen paper.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W / 900W).
Turn the chicken over.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes 30 seconds - 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes - 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Can be eaten hot or cold.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
750g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|647kJ / 154kcal
|615kJ / 146kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|4.7g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|7.6g
|7.2g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.4g
|Protein
|19.0g
|18.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
