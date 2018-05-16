M&M's Chocolate Biscuit Bar 10Pack Multipack 198G

- Energy424kJ 101kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2143kJ
Product Description
- Biscuit topped with milk chocolate (20%) and M&M's minis (11%) (milk chocolate in a coloured sugar shell).
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD-D
- Pack size: 198G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (33%), Sugar, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Barley Flour (3.3%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Starch, Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, E442), Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Colours (Curcumin, Brilliant Blue, Carotenes, Beetroot Red, Calcium Carbonate, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Dextrin, Natural Vanilla Extract, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain: Peanut.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 19.8g
Name and address
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
Return to
- Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
Net Contents
10 x 19.8g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 19.8g (%*)
|Energy
|2143kJ
|424kJ (5%)
|-
|512kcal
|101kcal (5%)
|Fat
|26g
|5.1g (7%)
|of which saturates
|15g
|3.0g (15%)
|Carbohydrate
|63g
|13g (5%)
|of which sugars
|37g
|7.3g (8%)
|Protein
|6.0g
|1.2g (2%)
|Salt
|0.81g
|0.16g (3%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
