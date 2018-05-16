By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
M&M's Chocolate Biscuit Bar 10Pack Multipack 198G

M&M's Chocolate Biscuit Bar 10Pack Multipack 198G
£ 2.50
£1.27/100g
1x = 19.8g
  • Energy424kJ 101kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2143kJ

Product Description

  • Biscuit topped with milk chocolate (20%) and M&M's minis (11%) (milk chocolate in a coloured sugar shell).
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 198G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (33%), Sugar, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Barley Flour (3.3%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Starch, Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, E442), Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Colours (Curcumin, Brilliant Blue, Carotenes, Beetroot Red, Calcium Carbonate, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Dextrin, Natural Vanilla Extract, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanut.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 19.8g

Name and address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Return to

  • Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Net Contents

10 x 19.8g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 19.8g (%*)
Energy2143kJ424kJ (5%)
-512kcal101kcal (5%)
Fat26g5.1g (7%)
of which saturates15g3.0g (15%)
Carbohydrate63g13g (5%)
of which sugars37g7.3g (8%)
Protein6.0g1.2g (2%)
Salt0.81g0.16g (3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

