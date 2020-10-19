Tesco Finest Maple Nut Selection 225G
Product Description
- A selection of dark chocolate coated caramelised almonds, salted cashew nuts with maple syrup, pecan nuts with maple syrup and white pepper and lightly roasted pistachio nuts.
- Caramelised nut mix with maple & white peppered pecans, maple salted cashews, dark chocolate almonds and roasted pistachios. Our Tesco Finest nuts are specially selected by experts with almost 100 years experience. Sourced from across the world to bring you the best quality and taste.
- Caramelised nut mix with maple & white peppered pecans, maple salted cashews, dark chocolate almonds and roasted pistachios.
- Pack size: 225G
Information
Ingredients
NGREDIENTS: Cashew Nuts, Dark Chocolate (18%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Pecan Nuts, Sugar, Almonds, Roasted Pistachio Nuts, Maple Syrup (3%), Salt, White Pepper, Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Honey.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya, peanuts and other nuts and milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 7 Servings
Warnings
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts. Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
225g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g
|Per 100g
|Energy
|715kJ
|2385kJ
|172kcal
|575kcal
|Fat
|12.7g
|42.2g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|9.5g
|Carbohydrate
|8.1g
|27.1g
|Sugars
|6.9g
|23.1g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|8.9g
|Protein
|5.1g
|17.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts. Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
