Tesco Finest Maple Nut Selection 225G

Tesco Finest Maple Nut Selection 225G
Per 30g
  • Energy715kJ 172kcal
    9%
  • Fat12.7g
    18%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars6.9g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 715kJ

Product Description

  • A selection of dark chocolate coated caramelised almonds, salted cashew nuts with maple syrup, pecan nuts with maple syrup and white pepper and lightly roasted pistachio nuts.
  • Caramelised nut mix with maple & white peppered pecans, maple salted cashews, dark chocolate almonds and roasted pistachios. Our Tesco Finest nuts are specially selected by experts with almost 100 years experience. Sourced from across the world to bring you the best quality and taste.
  • Caramelised nut mix with maple & white peppered pecans, maple salted cashews, dark chocolate almonds and roasted pistachios.
  • Pack size: 225G

Information

Ingredients

NGREDIENTS: Cashew Nuts, Dark Chocolate (18%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Pecan Nuts, Sugar, Almonds, Roasted Pistachio Nuts, Maple Syrup (3%), Salt, White Pepper, Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Honey.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya, peanuts and other nuts and milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Warnings

  Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts. Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

225g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30gPer 100g
Energy715kJ2385kJ172kcal575kcal
Fat12.7g42.2g
Saturates2.8g9.5g
Carbohydrate8.1g27.1g
Sugars6.9g23.1g
Fibre2.7g8.9g
Protein5.1g17.2g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts. Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

