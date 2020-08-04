Heinz Tomato Ketchup 50% Reduced Salt & Sugar 550G

Product Description
- Tomato Ketchup with Sugar and Sweetener.
- Check out our tomato ketchup recipes at Heinz.co.uk
- Try No Added Sugar & Salt or Organic Tomato Ketchup - all with the irresistible Heinz taste you know and love!
- Our Heinz Tomato Ketchup has been a staple at mealtimes since 1886. It's the unmistakable taste of our sun-ripened tomatoes, along with our passion and knowledge that gives our recipe its unique flavour - the irrisitible rich thick taste of Heinz you know and love. Grown not made, our tomato ketchup goes perfectly with just about anything. Now enjoy the irresistible taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup with 50% Less Sugar & 50% Less Salt - a healthier alternative for those looking to reduce sugar & salt from the foods they eat. Sweetened from a natural source, and with absolutely no artificial colours, flavours, preservatives or thickeners, no other ketchup tastes quite like it.
- Contains 50% less sugar and 50% less salt than regular Heinz Tomato Ketchup
- Sweetener from natural source
- Perfect with a burger & chips or even a flame grilled chicken breast & side salad
- Absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 550G
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (174g per 100g Tomato Ketchup), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spice and Herb Extracts (contain Celery), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Spice
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery
Storage
After opening keep refrigerated.Best before: see cap.
Preparation and Usage
- Before use, open cap and remove foil.
- Shake well before use.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle - 36
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
550g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (15 g)
|Energy
|271 kJ
|41 kJ
|-
|64 kcal
|10 kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0g
|-of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|1.8g
|-of which sugars
|11g
|1.7g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.90g
|0.14g
