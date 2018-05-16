Mccain Triple Cooked Gastro Chips 1.2Kg

- Energy1585kJ 379kcal19%
- Fat20.5g29%
- Saturates5.0g25%
- Sugars0.7g<1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen
Product Description
- Triple cooked gastro chips prepared in beef and vegetable oil
- For more information see www.maccain.co.uk
- Here at McCain we're a family owned foods company and we know good, honest food tastes best. That's why we keep things simple.
- We're passionate about potatoes and our farmers who grow them. Our farmers are the extension of our McCain family and we have worked with some of them for over 3 generations.
- With the finest crops, we always cut from whole potatoes and prepare with love and care using real, simple ingredients and no artificial colours or preservatives. Made with 100% British potatoes for everyone to enjoy!
- Not suitable for vegetarians
- Assured Food Standards - Certified Potato
- Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- Triple cooked luxury beef dripping
- British potatoes
- Pack size: 1200G
Information
Ingredients
Potato (87%), Vegetable Oil (9%) (Corn Oil, Sunflower Oil), Beef Dripping (4%), Salt
Allergy Information
- May also contain Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf thawed do not refreeze
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 500g of McCain Triple Cooked Gastro Chips.
If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly. To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Already twice cooked in our McCain kitchen, then once more in yours for extra deliciousness!
Preheat the oven to 230°C/220°C Fan/Gas Mark 8. For best results use a deep edged baking tray without holes and preheat the tray for 5 minutes.
Spread a single layer of chips onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
Bake for 25-30 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.
Take care: The fat will be hot!
Preparation and Usage
- For a crispy golden finish these chips are cooked in beef dripping & vegetable oil so please use a deep edged tray with no holes.
- Take care: The fat will be hot!
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 ovened servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
- Freepost NEA 11518,
- Scarborough,
- YO11 3BR.
Importer address
- McCain Foods Europe B.V.,
- Oranjeplaatweg 4 A,
- 4458NM ‘s-Heer,
- Arendskerke.
Return to
- McCain - Now You're Talking
- We love to hear what you think about our products, so please get in touch
- Call Us
- UK: 0800 146 573
- (ROI 1800 409 623)
- Mon to Fri 9am-5pm. Except Bank Holidays.
- Email Us customer.relations@mccain.co.uk
- Visit Us www.mccain.co.uk
- Write To Us
- Customer Relations,
- McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
- Freepost NEA 11518,
Net Contents
1.2kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Frozen
|Per 100g Oven Baked
|Energy kJ
|849
|1174
|kcal
|203
|281
|Fat g
|11.9
|15.2
|of which saturates g
|3.0
|3.7
|Carbohydrate g
|21.0
|31.6
|of which sugars g
|0.5
|0.5
|Fibre g
|2.2
|3.0
|Protein g
|1.9
|2.9
|Salt g
|0.2
|0.3
|This pack contains 5 ovened servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020