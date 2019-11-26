By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hellmann's Organic Mayonnaise 270G

4.5(30)
Hellmann's Organic Mayonnaise 270G
£ 2.50
£0.93/100g

Product Description

  HELLMANN'S ORGANIC MAYONNAISE 270G
  Pack size: 270G

Information

30 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

This was yum!

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

This mayonnaise was amazing, somehow tastes a lot better than the original! I would definitely recommend trying this if you havent already, I finished it fairly quickly. Would be useful if it came in a squeezy bottle though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Organic mayo!!

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

So it's the first time I ever tried the organic hellmans mayonnaise. It definitely taste alot stronger then the classic line. I'd say it had more of a sour vinger taste, which the classic mayonnaise doesn't. I personally really like it , it's perfect with my meals when I'm having side of fries, making a sandwich or homemade coleslaw. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feels and looks more luxury than your usual

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

This mayonnaise is very similar to the standard mayonnaise but the jar makes it feel a little more luxury so nicer to go on the table when you have guests over for dinner. Same delicious and smooth taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Hellmann’s Organic Mayonnaise Is great as their classic Mayonnaise but Organic. It has creamy taste. . Your food tastes better with it if its tuna pasta or just as side to your chips. It just can’t miss in your kitchen [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty and great that its organic

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I couldn't notice the big difference between this and the standard non-organic mayonnaise, perhaps this one is slightly less sweet (which is more to my taste). Still very thick consistency and very tasty product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So creamy

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I always love Hellmann’s mayonnaise but when I saw they have an organic one I immediately got one to try. It was nice and creamy and smooth as expected. Only down side is the price point. I’m glad I’ve tried it but not sure if I would pay more for the same thing really :) might just go back to my normal Hellmann’s Real mayo [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice to have more organic products

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I'm trying to go organic as much as possible. I usually make my own mayo for my potatoe salad. Hubby isn't too keen on my self made mayo on his bread or his fish, so this is a great alternative. Flavour wise, its nice and creamy but to be honest I wouldn't know the difference between organic and normal mayo taste wise. Overall I'm very pleased with it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasted Good, but a bit artificial

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

This Mayonaisse tastes good and it was even better knowing that it was organic. As all shop-bought Mayonnaise, it tasted quite artificial. Possibly better off with something smaller, unlike us who used it for egg Mayo sandwiches, where it was a bit too overwhelming. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Weird taste

1 stars

Review from unilever.com

Was very pleased to see Hellman’s had introduced an organic range for their mayo and thought there wouldn’t be anything different other than the eggs used are now free range! This fact obviously was a winner for me and swayed me, but it just tastes so different to the original! I’m confused as to how exactly this could happen if it just the eggs but I will be reverting back to the original. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Love this mayonnaise and it’s great to have one that is organic this is much preferred it tastes just like the normal mayo and I would recommend this version to friends and will buy again. Hopefully they bring out a squeezing bottle [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

