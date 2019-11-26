Hellmann's Organic Mayonnaise 270G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

This was yum! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th November 2019 This mayonnaise was amazing, somehow tastes a lot better than the original! I would definitely recommend trying this if you havent already, I finished it fairly quickly. Would be useful if it came in a squeezy bottle though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Organic mayo!! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 31st July 2019 So it's the first time I ever tried the organic hellmans mayonnaise. It definitely taste alot stronger then the classic line. I'd say it had more of a sour vinger taste, which the classic mayonnaise doesn't. I personally really like it , it's perfect with my meals when I'm having side of fries, making a sandwich or homemade coleslaw. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feels and looks more luxury than your usual 4 stars Review from unilever.com 8th July 2019 This mayonnaise is very similar to the standard mayonnaise but the jar makes it feel a little more luxury so nicer to go on the table when you have guests over for dinner. Same delicious and smooth taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd July 2019 Hellmann’s Organic Mayonnaise Is great as their classic Mayonnaise but Organic. It has creamy taste. . Your food tastes better with it if its tuna pasta or just as side to your chips. It just can’t miss in your kitchen [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty and great that its organic 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st July 2019 I couldn't notice the big difference between this and the standard non-organic mayonnaise, perhaps this one is slightly less sweet (which is more to my taste). Still very thick consistency and very tasty product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So creamy 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st July 2019 I always love Hellmann’s mayonnaise but when I saw they have an organic one I immediately got one to try. It was nice and creamy and smooth as expected. Only down side is the price point. I’m glad I’ve tried it but not sure if I would pay more for the same thing really :) might just go back to my normal Hellmann’s Real mayo [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice to have more organic products 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th June 2019 I'm trying to go organic as much as possible. I usually make my own mayo for my potatoe salad. Hubby isn't too keen on my self made mayo on his bread or his fish, so this is a great alternative. Flavour wise, its nice and creamy but to be honest I wouldn't know the difference between organic and normal mayo taste wise. Overall I'm very pleased with it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasted Good, but a bit artificial 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th June 2019 This Mayonaisse tastes good and it was even better knowing that it was organic. As all shop-bought Mayonnaise, it tasted quite artificial. Possibly better off with something smaller, unlike us who used it for egg Mayo sandwiches, where it was a bit too overwhelming. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Weird taste 1 stars Review from unilever.com 29th June 2019 Was very pleased to see Hellman’s had introduced an organic range for their mayo and thought there wouldn’t be anything different other than the eggs used are now free range! This fact obviously was a winner for me and swayed me, but it just tastes so different to the original! I’m confused as to how exactly this could happen if it just the eggs but I will be reverting back to the original. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]